Taylor Swift's The End of an Era docuseries: From release date to other details, here's everything about the upcoming series

Taylor Swift has been making waves with The Life of a Showgirl, her latest album. While the excitement of the latest release continues, Taylor Swift's new announcement on Good Morning America promises the next big thing to look forward to for her fans. It was unveiled that the singer will soon release a new docuseries, titled The End of an Era. Bringing an exclusive look at the Eras Tour, the docuseries will show striking moments that went behind the concerts. It will also be released with an extended Eras Tour concert film titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show. The End of an Era docuseries and the concert film will release on December 12, 2025, on Disney+.

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era release details explored

The Eras Tour was a special part of Taylor's musical journey, and the singer is set to share a deeper look at the concert series with an exclusive docuseries. On October 13, 2025, the release of The End of an Era was announced, with a brief look at what can be expected from the docuseries. The End of an Era is set to be a six-part docuseries, following the process that went behind the singer's record-breaking concert series, The Eras Tour. From preparations to raw moments, the documentary will capture Taylor and her team planning and executing significant performances on her shows.

The first two episodes of the series will be released on December 12, 2025, following which two new episodes will be released in the next few weeks. Viewers can also expect to spot stars like Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Florence Welch, Ed Sheeran, and more in the series. It is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object &amp; Animal. With the release of the docuseries, fans of the singer will get to relive the special moments from the tour for weeks, with new episodes bringing unique and exclusive surprises.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show concert film to release along with docuseries

Along with the release of a docuseries, Taylor further surprised her fans with the announcement of another concert film on The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show is an extended concert film that will also be released on December 12, 2025, on Disney+. The concert shown in the film is the live recording of the final show of the tour that happened on December 8, 2025, in Vancouver, Canada.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released in October 2023, bringing the singer's iconic concert to global theatres. What sets the upcoming concert film apart is that it will feature the artist's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, for the first time.

From a unique setlist to special performances, the concert film will make viewers witness the final concert of The Eras Tour once more. Directed by Glenn Weiss, it is produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

Taylor Swift talks about her upcoming docuseries and concert film

The End of an Era and Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show comes as a surprise to the fans of the singer, promising a special viewing experience to the global audience. While the announcement was made on Good Morning America, the singer also shared the trailer of upcoming projects on her official social media accounts. Along with the clip, she also shared an elaborate caption, talking about her popular concert tour and the new releases coming ahead on Disney+. In the caption, she wrote:

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

Taylor's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has been breaking records, selling 4 million first-week units after its release. All the songs from her album remain in the top 12 spots of Billboard Hot 100. Announcing the release of the film and docuseries, the singer brought more content for the fans to look forward to while they listen to her latest album.