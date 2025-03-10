"Thanks for the support dumb*ss" — Vincent D’Onofrio responds to criticism of kingpin’s character in Daredevil: Born Again

On March 7, 2025, Daredevil: Born Again actor Vincent D’Onofrio, known for his iconic portrayal of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, took to X to respond to criticism about his character in the series.

The incident began when an X user with the handle @MasterpiecePd posted a blunt critique of Daredevil: Born Again, calling the series’ portrayal of Kingpin “pathetic and thoroughly ruined.” D’Onofrio swiftly fired back with a sharp retort, tweeting:

“Thanks for your support dumb*ss”

His response quickly went viral, sparking discussions among fans across social media platforms.

D'Onofrio reacts to the criticism on X (Image via X/@vincentdonofrio)

Daredevil: Born Again marks a major revival for the iconic Marvel character, continuing the legacy of the Daredevil series on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. Now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) under Marvel Studios, the show has reintroduced familiar faces such as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

As an actor long associated with a character defined by intense moral and physical conflict, D’Onofrio’s response serves as a reminder of the enduring impact that his portrayal has on fans. This is why more X users came in support of Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio.

"I don't agree with this sentiment. I actually enjoyed the first 2 episodes. I don't see how he was ruined. Go through my comments... I'm very critical of Marvel, but this was good in my opinion. I liked the transition of the characters for now. Could change down the line ofc." commented one X user.

Vincent D’Onofrio standing up for his role like a true Kingpin. We love the realness! Don’t mess with this legend, commented another X user.

Daredevil is one of the few good things to come out of the MCU in awhile. I just don't get the HATE for it. It's a bit different from the Netflix adaptation but still damn good, commented one X user.

He was just riffing the username dumb*ss, commented one more X user.

The praise for the Daredevil: Born Again star just did not seem to stop, as more X users came in support of him.

"Vince is the only living actor who can be KINGPIN !!!" commented one X user.

Love this man, commented another X user.

Vincent really hit him w the most professional yet unprofessional clapback (dumb*ss is the name of the commenter fyi), commented another X user.

"What a clown, kingin will keep getting better as the series goes on, commented one X user.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again is the latest installment in the Marvel television series universe, created by Dario Scardapane alongside Matt Corman and Chris Ord. The series is a revival of the earlier Netflix show, reintroducing audiences to the familiar world of Hell’s Kitchen and its troubled vigilante, Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox.

Kingpin, portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio, remains a central figure in the narrative, serving as both an antagonist and a symbol of the complex power struggles within the city. Since Daredevil was canceled on Netflix in 2018, fans have been eager to see how the character of Kingpin would be reimagined in the new series.

The new show has taken an approach that honors the legacy of the original series while integrating it more closely into the larger MCU. The series is structured in a more serialized format, with nine episodes forming the first season and plans for an eight-episode second season slated for early-to-mid 2026.

Interested viewers can watch Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

