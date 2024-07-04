That '90s Show Season 2: Full list of cast in the series 

That '90s Show Season 2 reanimates 1990s fashion, landlines, and musical hits like “Macarena.” The first set of episodes of this show was released at 12 a.m. PST on June 27, 2024, on Netflix. The rest of the episodes will air on October 24, 2024, four months after the last one.

The show follows Leia Forman's 1996 summer at her grandparents' Point Place, Wisconsin, home. Kitty Forman anticipates Leia's arrival with enthusiasm, thereby establishing the foundation for a summer filled with amusement, drama and camaraderie.

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman leads That '90s Show Season 2's stellar cast. She appears with Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. Returning favorites Kitty and Red Forman are Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, respectively. The show also features familiar faces who enhance the story.

This series' cast of main and supporting characters have their own style. These sections discuss the characters, their roles, and the talented actors who play them.

An overview of the main cast of That '90s Show Season 2

Callie Haverda as Leia Forman (Image via Instagram/@calliehhaverda)

1) Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, is the central character of the series. A bookish and curious teenager, Leia spends her summers with her grandparents in Point Place. She experiences the ups and downs of adolescence. Charm and wit make her reminiscent of her father, Eric Forman.

2) Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck

Gwen Runck, Leia’s best friend and next-door neighbor, is portrayed by Ashley Aufderheide. This rebellious and free-spirited teen adds a dynamic contrast to Leia’s more reserved nature. Her friendship with Leia adds to the comedic and heartfelt moments of the series.

3) Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso

Mace Coronel appears as Jay Kelso, the point of Leia’s love interest. The charming and somewhat mischievous Jay is the son of Michael Kelso from the original series. His relationship with Leia forms a significant part of the season’s storyline, filled with teenage romance and drama.

4) Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Reyn Doi as Ozzie (Image via Instagram/@reyndoi)

Reyn Doi takes on the role of Ozzie, a snarky and humorous friend in Leia’s group. Ozzie’s quick wit and unique perspective add a layer of comedy to the series, making him a fan favorite.

5) Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate in That '90s Show season 2 (Image via Instagram/@madmaxdonovan)

Nate, portrayed by Maxwell Acee Donovan, is Gwen’s athletic brother. On the surface, Nate appears tough, but he reveals a gentler side, especially with his girlfriend Nikki. His character enriches the show by delving into themes of loyalty and friendship.

6) Sam Morelos as Nikki

Sam Morelos as Nikki in That '90s Show Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@morelos_sam)

Sam Morelos takes on the role of Nikki, Nate’s smart and driven girlfriend. Nikki brings a perfect mix of intelligence and charm to the group, often serving as the voice of reason amid the chaos of their adventures.

Supporting characters in That '90s Show Season 2

1) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman (Image via Instagram/@therealkurtwoodsmith)

Red Forman, portrayed by Kurtwood Smith, is the grumpy yet loving grandfather. His stern demeanor and iconic catchphrases add a significant portion of the show's humor, creating a perfect balance with Kitty's warmth.

2) Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in That '90s Show Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@madmaxdonovan)

Kitty Forman, played by Debra Jo Rupp, is a warm and welcoming grandmother. She eagerly awaits Leia’s summer visits. Her nurturing nature and impeccable comedic timing make her an endearing and beloved character.

3) Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck

Andrea Anders as Sherri Runck in That '90s Show Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@andreaandersme)

In That '90s Show Season 2, Andrea Anders plays Sherri Runck, Gwen and Nate’s mother. Sherri’s character adds an adult perspective to the teenage antics, balancing the show’s generational themes.

4) Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti (Image via Instagram/@donstark70)

Returning as Bob Pinciotti, Don Stark reprises his role from That '70s Show. Bob’s quirky personality and history with the Formans add a nostalgic touch to the series.

5) Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti in That '90s Show Season 2 (Image via Instagram/@lauraprepon)

Laura Prepon returns as Donna Pinciotti, Leia’s mother in That '90s Show Season 2. Donna’s character bridges the gap between the original series and the spin-off, providing continuity and depth to the storyline.

6) Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez is the lovable and eccentric friend from That '70s Show. Fez’s cameo adds a delightful surprise for long-time fans.

Guest appearances

Tommy Chong as Leo

Tommy Chong returns as Leo, bringing his signature laid-back humor to the show. Leo’s character is a nod to the original series, enriching the nostalgic atmosphere.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Topher Grace makes a guest appearance as Eric Forman, Leia’s father. Eric’s presence adds depth to Leia’s character, highlighting the generational differences and similarities.

The amount of nostalgia and timeless comedy the show's '90s bring in depends on the executive producer and showrunner Gregg Mettler. The aim is true to its roots while adding new elements based on That '70s Show. That '90s Show Season 2's producers and directors are experienced professionals dedicated to bringing the best of both decades to screen, together with humor, nostalgia, and modern storytelling.

