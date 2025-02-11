"That is Debbie lmao": Fans slam Invincible season 3 animators for reusing Debbie’s design on Indian character

Invincible season 3 recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video, with its first three episodes released on February 6, 2025. The season opened with Mark being trained by Cecil and testing out his strength. One of the scenes saw Mark take on a giant monster, who was revealed to be just a little kid, while his parents were featured in the scene as well.

However, fans were quick to note that one of the parents looked quite similar to Mark's mom, Debbie, in the show. The parents were portrayed as a mixed-race couple, with the mother being of Indian descent, and fans immediately noticed that she had the same character model as Debbie.

This led to fans slamming the makers of the show online, as they went on to call out Amazon for their mistake in Invincible season 3. Many reactions did poke fun at the situation, but viewers also recognized how this further signifies that the show's animation has apparently taken a hit since the last season. One tweet on X read:

"Did anybody else notice how the Indian lady looked identical to Debbie?"

Responding to this tweet, one fan said:

"Identical my a**. That is Debbie lmao."

"THIS IS FRYING ME THEY JUST GOT DEBBIES MODEL SHEET AND MADE HER INDIAN COME THE F**K ON AMAZON," added one viewer.

"I legit thought I was tripping or i had drank too much alcohol, I was wondering why Debbie was Indian," joked another X user.

Fans further reacted by saying that the animation is what led them to stop watching the show. While some praised the plot of Invincible season 3 so far, the animation certainly remains a sore spot for many. Here are some other reactions:

"For a few minutes I thought this was some kind of fan race swap for some kind of 'If Debbie was Indian AU' but nope, Amazon did this. What happened? Did they spent most of the budget on getting more celebrities to voice act instead of giving it to the art and animation teams?" tweeted one fan.

"The sh**ty animation is what stopped me from continuing this show. Like fucking hell how the budget and production time can be this low. Amazon has one of the biggest shows and it cannot even produce it properly," said another.

Invincible season 3's animation remains a key complaint among many

Going into Invincible season 3, the animation remains a key complaint among many fans. The issue originally began in season 2 when many started having problems with the apparent declining quality of the animation in the show, and ever since then, most fans have been complaining about it.

In season 2 of the series, the makers also put in a meta scene, poking fun at themselves while talking about costs that usually have to be cut to get the product out on time. However, it looks like fans certainly weren't enthusiastic about it.

While the animation does remain a sore spot for Invincible season 3, the show is still being praised by many for its plot and voice acting. Invincible season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

