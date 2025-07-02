“That’s a wrap”- showrunner Eric Kripke shares emotional post as The Boys completes filming for the finale season 

The Boys creator and showrunner Eric Kripke shared a heartfelt post to confirm that the show has officially wrapped its final season. He announced last year that season 5 will also be the last for the Amazon Prime superhero dramedy. A year after the show's fourth season premiered, in June to July 2024, Kripke shared the last look of the show's set before it gets torn down, as filming has finished.

In an X post on Tuesday night, July 1, 2025, which he also shared on his Instagram, Eric Kripke shared his message to The Boys cast and crew as well as the fans of the show, writing:

"This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. To #TheBoys family: I love you. To the fans: can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap."

The Boys first premiered on Prime on July 26, 2019, bringing the story of a group of vigilantes fighting against corrupt superheroes based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic series. Across four seasons, the show won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Stunt Coordination, along with 22 nominations.

As for ratings, each season of the series received high scores from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, The Boys is rated 93% by critics and 76% by audiences across all four seasons, with the third season being its highest-rated yet with a 98% freshness rating.

With Eric Kripke's latest update, anticipation for The Boys season 5 only grows as fans await the final installment of the hit superhero dramedy series. Find out more about what's in store for the finale season below.

Everything to know about The Boys season 5 so far

The fifth season of the series is expected to be released in mid-2026 after series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke previously hinted about the show's timeline. He told Deadline in an interview during season 4's launch in 2024 that it usually takes "two years and change" between starting with the project at the writers' room and the season's release.

During the same interview, Kripke admitted that he already knew where he wanted the story to end up, but it took some time to talk about the overall mythology for the final season. As for which characters are returning and new additions, the cast has yet to be confirmed in full.

That said, the established cast of the series is expected to return. The list includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonzo, and more. But with Claudia Domit's Victoria Neuman dying in season 4, she's not expected to make a comeback in the final season. The same goes for Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose Joe Kessler character died off-screen.

There are also going to be returning cast members, specifically Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. The big reveal of his comeback came during the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. Eric Kripke said at the time that there's a reason why the Countdown star's character will return in The Boys season 5 to play a central role. He said:

"You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there."

Another addition to season 5 is Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Daveed Diggs. His character in the series remains under wraps, but his casting news in September 2024 mentioned that he will be one of the series' regulars.

Stay tuned for news and updates on The Boys season 5 as production continues.

