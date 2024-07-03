The Acolyte episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Acolyte episode 6 just premiered on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 2, 2024, and it directly picked up from events that took place last week. Titled Teach/Corrupt, the episode saw Osha struggle with the darkness within her as Qimir further pushed her to join her agenda. Meanwhile, Mae tried passing off as her twin sister towards Sol and confronted him about what happened at Brendok.

Given that episode 6 ended on a huge cliffhanger that saw Sol finally set to drop a big revelation to Mae, fans will be anticipating next week's episode to come fast. Fans will be glad to know, that episode 7 of The Acolyte will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on July 9, 2024.

With next week being the penultimate one, it will certainly be a huge outing for the show. Given that there were so many developments that took place in episode 6, fans can expect episode 7 to be jam-packed with revelations.

When and where to watch The Acolyte episode 7?

The Acolyte episode 7 will premiere on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time. The episode will air at the same time as every other outing in the series, however, the timing may differ based on what time zone the viewer might be in. Here's a table for episode timing:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, July 9, 2024 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, July 9, 2024 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, July 10, 2024 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, July 10, 2024 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 10, 2024 11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, July 10, 2024 3 am Central European Time

The Acolyte episode 7 will be exclusively available on Disney+ for those who have a valid subscription. One can check out even other Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian on the streaming service.

A recap of The Acolyte episode 6

Episode 6 of the series was another short outing that helped further set up characters Mae, Osha, Sol, and Qimir for next week. The episode saw Mae sneak up on Sol's ship disguised as Osha and confront him about what happened on Brendok.

However, Sol decided to knock Mae out with a stun gun after he realized that she wasn't Osha and tied her up. He then told her that he always wondered what he would tell her if he ever met her again, and that's where their part of the episode ended.

On Osha and Qimir's side, she woke up on an unknown planet and found Qimir who then pitched her to become his new pupil. However, Osha continued to fight a dark side within her which Qimir tried to bring out. She successfully did so when she almost attacked him with his lightsaber while Sol was unarmed.

Viewers also got to learn that Qimir was a former Jedi himself, and left the order under mysterious circumstances. The episode then saw Qimir invite Osha to check out his Cortosis helmet as it was pretty much impenetrable, and the only thing its wearer could feel was the connection they had to the force. Episode 6 ended with Osha trying on the helmet and breathing heavily.

What can fans expect from The Acolyte episode 7?

Going forward, fans are likely to witness major revelations about Sol, especially considering that he has his own skeletons in the closet when it comes to Brendok. Episode 3 just hinted at something more going down during the fire that took place at Brendok. So, fans can expect to learn exactly what role Sol played in it, other than saving Osha.

With Mae also being captured by him, it will be interesting to see what he has to say to her as well. On Osha's side, many viewers can expect her to fight the pull she has towards the dark side. However, with her putting on Qimir's helmet, it certainly seems like the pull that she felt was perhaps major.

With Qimir also being a former Jedi, fans may get to learn who his Jedi master was and what made him give up the order and become a Sith.

What is The Acolyte about?

A still from The Acolyte (Image via @starwars on X)

The Acolyte is a Star Wars show created by Leslye Headland. Set in the High Republic era, It follows Jedi Master Sol who leads an investigation into mysterious Jedi murders, alongside his old padawan Osha. While investigating the murders, he learns that Osha's sister, Mae, is alive and committing the murders, and that darkness is growing in the shadows as well.

The series features Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Rebecca Henderson, and more.

Check out the first six episodes of the series currently streaming on Disney+.

