The Boys season 4 episode 4: Major spoilers to expect ahead

Two years after the third installment, Amazon Prime Video finally released the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 on June 13, 2024. The episodes saw the titular group trying to get a jump on The Seven once more. Meanwhile, Butcher made a final play to defeat Homelander and got Ryan back as the former only had a few months to live.

The Boys season 4 premiere packed in a lot of drama and action - from new members joining The Seven to Homelander struggling further with his legacy. With episode three ending in a huge way that sees Homelander wanting to go back to his "home", viewers will surely be excited to see what's to come next.

With episode 4 titled Wisdom of the Ages scheduled to premiere on June 20, 2024, here are some developments that fans can definitely expect to see in coming weeks.

Trending

Homelander's past will possibly be explored in The Boys season 4 episode 4

Expand Tweet

Episode 4 of The Boys season 4 saw Ryan sneaking out of Vought Tower to pay a visit to Butcher. After having a conversation with him, Ryan was much more receptive to Butcher, but Homelander caught him sneaking back to his room. Disappointed that his own son went to visit his arch nemesis, Homelander lashed out at Ryan and cracked a mirror.

However, in the mirror, Homelander had a conversation with his psyche reflecting on his own humanity, which convinced him to go back and visit the place where it all started to toughen up. While fans may wonder what place he might be going to, the flashbacks offered a clear answer that he would visit the lab he was created in.

It's likely that episode 4 of The Boys season 4 will delve deeper into Homelander's past and tell us more about his creation and the torture he faced at the hands of Vought scientists. The flashbacks also depicted a lady, who could have been a possible mother figure for him while growing up. However, it remains to be seen exactly how the show develops his past.

Butcher to develop his relationship with Ryan further

Expand Tweet

The first three episodes also focused on Butcher trying to mend his relationship with Ryan after he chose Homelander over him. With Ryan being the only part of Becca that's alive right now, Butcher feels like he has a responsibility to make things right with him, and he makes an effort to do so.

With Ryan visiting Butcher and both having a heart-to-heart chat, it is certain that in the next few weeks, viewers may also get to see Ryan confront Homelander because of their growing animosity. It is yet to be unfolded how Ryan will further fit into the story, but it is certainly going to be chaotic.

Other spoilers to expect from The Boys season 4

Expand Tweet

Alongside the main plotline between Butcher and Homelander, many side stories have been set up in the show, especially the rivalry between Annie and Firecracker. With the characters sharing a past and having opposing views, both have hatred for each other and it'll be interesting to see where that goes. Aside from that, Hughie has been reunited with his mother too and fans can expect to see him trying to forgive her for leaving him in the past as well.

Frenchie has also found himself in quite a difficult situation with his new love interest, Colin. With the fact being revealed that he was responsible for the death of Colin's family when he was an assassin, he will surely try to lay out the truth in front of him - which definitely will have its own consequences.

Check out The Boys season 4 episode 4 when it premieres next Thursday on Prime Video.