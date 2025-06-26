The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After the last episode's spring gala at Tintagel, the upcoming The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 promises another eventful affair for London's richest. Lizzy will be celebrating her birthday, and it's going to be a party to watch out for with plenty of twists, turns, and shocking revelations.

But besides Lizzy's birthday celebration, the next episode is expected to feature the aftermath of Theo discovering more about what happened between Nan and Guy the night before the wedding. Titled Get Her Out, The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 will be released next week on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, only on Apple TV+ at around 12:00 am ET.

Episode 3 is directed by November 1st filmmaker Charlie Manson, who also directed The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, titled Holy Grail.

When will The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 be released?

The Buccaneers season 2 releases a new episode every week, which means The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 is dropping next week on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. It will arrive at the usual time most Apple TV titles are released, which is at around 12:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please note that the release timing will differ from region to region. The table below provides the exact release dates and times for when the next episode arrives in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 9 pm Central Time Tuesday, July 1, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 4 am Central European Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 9:30 am Japan Standard Time Wednesday, July 2, 2025 1 pm

Read more: The Buccaneers season 2 complete release schedule

Where to watch The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3

Like every Apple TV+ original series, The Buccaneers is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. This means that, like the previous episodes, The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3 can only be watched via Apple TV+ starting on the release date mentioned above with a subscription.

For those who are not subscribed to the streaming platform yet, monthly plans on Apple TV+ start at $9.99.

A brief recap of The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2

It's the spring gala at Tintagel in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2. Theo and Nan have just returned from their honeymoon tour, and while Nan is happy and all smiles in public, she cries for Guy in private, still heartbroken from his departure. Theo hears her crying and thinks his wife's heart is broken.

Meanwhile, Lizzy receives a letter from Guy, which has an enclosed letter for Nan. However, after Nan decides to give her marriage to Theo a real chance, embrace her new title and responsibility as Duchess of Tintagel, and let go of Guy for good, Lizzy decides not to give Nan the letter. She burns it as Nan burns Guy's shirt, which she has been keeping, as her way of marking her commitment to her husband.

However, just as Theo and Nan try to make their relationship work, Lord Seadown makes trouble for them. He reveals to Theo that servants saw Guy with Nan on the night before the wedding, increasing Theo's previous suspicions. The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 ends with Guy on his way to confront Nan about Seadown's revelation.

What to expect in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3

It's another party for London's high society in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 3, and this time, it's going to be Lizzy's birthday. As teased in the synopsis, it's going to be an affair to be remembered for many things.

Since The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1, the show has teased Lizzy finding some spark with politician Hector Robinson. And per the next episode's stills from Apple TV+, Lizzy and Hector will find some alone time amidst the celebration. And speaking of the celebration, episode images show another glamorous gala, with the girls donning sparkly makeup and butterfly wings.

However, it's not all wine and partying, as the synopsis teases a drama-filled reunion and a betrayal. It reads:

"A betrayal, a reunion, and an unexpected spark—Lizzy's enchanted birthday party will be one to remember."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on The Buccaneers season 2 as the season continues on Apple TV+.

