The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 ending explained: What does Nan decide to do about Theo and Guy? She makes big decisions but a secret could ruin it

Tensions are high in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, as Nan is forced to confront her lingering feelings for Guy and her new responsibilities to her marriage as her role as the new Duchess of Tintagel. But unlike the previous episode when she almost breaks down thinking about the weight of her decisions, Nan looks more graceful in this episode despite the huge decisions she's making.

Titled Holy Grail, Nan decides to give her and Theo's marriage a real chance and let go of Theo for good in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2. She has many reasons to do it, and one of them is that she has found her voice as the new Duchess. But while it's good news for Theo, who has his own misgivings about Nan and Guy, Nan's secret could undo what they have started working on.

Lord Seadown remains a dark cloud over Nan St. George's story in episode 2, but Nan isn't the only one with a secret to keep. Lizzy also faces an impossible task, and much of the future depends on what she decides to do.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 decides to make her marriage to Theo work and forget Guy for good

Nan and Theo in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Marrying Theo, as seen in The Buccaneers season 1, is one of the biggest decisions Nan has made throughout the season. The marriage means he can save Jinny, and essentially, she has already chosen Theo over Guy. However, in the comfort of her own room, when she's alone, Nan grieves the choice she has made.

She cries over losing Guy, hugging the shirt he left behind, and deep inside, she's hoping that he will come back. Her life as the new Duchess could go on like this forever—pretend she's in a happy marriage in public and wallow over her lost love in private. However, in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, Nan makes another huge decision that concerns her two love interests.

She decides to make her marriage to Theo work. She's happy, mostly, and he's good to her. She has also started to realize that she can use her influence as a Duchess for good. That decision comes with letting Guy go, and not just in words. Nan decides to give up waiting for Guy and grieving his absence, and she makes a symbolic gesture to cement that choice by throwing his clothes into the fire.

Besides that, Nan also slips into the role of the Duchess of Tintagel. Inspired by Hector Robinson's words that she could go beyond just being seen but also being heard by people, Nan decides to use her position and voice to speak out on important issues. She shares support for Hector's cause of helping the common man to own the land.

Also, during her speech at dinner, she also voices her support towards women, especially those who are trapped in their marriages and are being abused by their husbands, like what Jinny has experienced from Lord Seadown. Ironically, Seadown is in the same dinner, and Nan's snide remarks get to him.

Lord Seadown drops a bomb on Theo in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, deepening his suspicions

Theo and Lord Seadown faces off (Image via Apple TV+)

Earlier in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, Theo hears Nan crying inside her room just as they return to the castle after their honeymoon tour. As he opens up to Lizzy later in the episode, he has already suspected that Nan has feelings for Guy, and without him, he thinks his wife's heart is now broken.

While it obviously bothers Theo, there is nothing she can do about it short of confronting his wife, which he doesn't do. However, when Nan admits to him that her initial second thoughts about their marriage are not because of him and that she truly wants to give their marriage a chance, Theo is elated. The couple appears truly happy after that.

However, just as Nan and Theo start to give their marriage a real chance of working, Lord Seadown drops a bomb on Theo that not only deepens his suspicions about Guy and Nan but also questions everything about his marriage. Seadown claims that Guy is with Jinny, and when Theo doesn't believe him because Guy supposedly left a week before Jinny, Seadown tells him he's wrong.

He tells Theo about people seeing Guy and Jinny running away in the early hours before the wedding. Seadown doubles down on the revelation, telling Theo that a servant saw Guy and Nan running around the night before the wedding, implying that Guy has stayed at the castle throughout the night. It confirms Theo's earlier suspicions after seeing Guy's coat in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1.

While he brushes off the suspicion after his mother said that Guy left weeks before and that the coat must have been left there for quite a while, Seadown's revelation brings back Theo's misgivings. The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 ends with him running towards Nan and turning her towards him in anger.

Does Lizzy give Guy's letter to Nan in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2?

Lizzy receives Guy's letter in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV+)

Lizzy ends up burning Guy's letter in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 instead of doing what Guy has asked her to do, which is to give it to Nan. Guy says in his letter to Lizzy that what he has sent Nan is a way for Nan to be with him, and while Lizzy goes to Tintagel with the letter, with the purpose of giving it to Nan, she decides not to do it in the end.

She knows that giving the letter to Nan would break up the Tintagel marriage, so she wants to make sure that she's making the right decision. As she tells Theo in one of their encounters in The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, she's a good friend to everybody. Naturally, if she decides to hand Nan the letter, she wants to ensure that it's the best choice for everyone.

However, at Tintagel, Nan tells her that she's happy with Theo, and while she still thinks about Guy often, he's not around anymore. Although Lizzy could have given the letter to Nan after finding out from Theo how broken Nan is after Guy's departure, it was too late to do it because, in her next conversation with her friend, Nan decided to give her marriage to Theo a chance.

Nan tells Lizzy all about giving her life with Theo a fair chance of working and letting Guy go for good. She also tells her about how she has come to understand that her position as a Duchess is important. With Nan's decision to embrace her marriage and her new title, there's no sense in stirring the pot by handing her the letter. So, Lizzy decides to get rid of Guy's letter by throwing it into the fire.

Catch The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Apple TV+.

