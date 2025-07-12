The Chi season 7 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Things are heating up on the South Side of Chicago, and it will only get intense in The Chi season 7 episode 10. Alicia and the police are hot on Reg's trail. And now, he doesn't have his brothers' and Hannibal's support anymore after what he did to Emmett in episode 8.
The Chi season 7 episode 10 will be released next week on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Tha Block Is Hot, the next episode is expected to continue Alicia's hunt for Reg, especially now that Detective Toussaint has confirmed his whereabouts.
Meanwhile, after waking up, Emmett has dropped a major bomb on Kiesha about their future and their family. The shooting could be a turning point for him to figure out his priorities in life.
When will The Chi season 7 episode 10 be released?
The Chi has consistently released one episode every week on Fridays at the same time. This means The Chi season 7 episode 10 will be released next week on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.
However, please note the time difference in release timings as it depends on the region. Refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.
Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 10
Like the previous episodes of the series, The Chi season 7 episode 10 will get a streaming and on-air premiere. It will arrive first on streaming via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on the scheduled release date above. The new episode will then air on television via the SHOWTIME channel two days later, on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 9
In The Chi season 7 episode 9, Nuck delivered on his promise to help Detective Toussaint find Reg. He struck a deal with Hannibal, Reg's old friend, who wants out of their friendship. After Reg was kicked out of Jake's apartment, he stayed with Candice, Keith's cousin. Hannibal snitched on him, and that's how the detective found his whereabouts.
However, with Reg's life being in more danger, he wants to find people who would be loyal in protecting him. He found an unlikely friendship with Keith, who still harbored disdain over Damien and Emmett after getting fired from Smokey's. Keith helped Reg find a shooter who can protect him.
Emmett also woke up after surgery at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 9. One of the first things he did after waking up was ask Kiesha to marry him.
What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 10
The dynamics are changing in the South Side of Chicago, and it will continue in The Chi season 7 episode 10. Reg has a new ally, but his old friends and brothers are turning against him. And it's not likely that Alicia will be stopping her plans to put Reg in prison anytime soon.
Meanwhile, Papa's new partnership with Pastor Zeke in Papa's father's old church remains a point of contention. Here's what fans can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis.
"Emmett is forced to reevaluate what's truly important to him. Meanwhile, Alicia tries to strike a deal with Detective Toussaint."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Chi season 7 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.