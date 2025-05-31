The Chi season 7 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mother's Day is approaching, but it's a somber occasion for many women on Chicago's South Side in The Chi season 7 episode 4. In the previous episode, expectant mothers Tiff and Kiesha celebrated their pregnancies together with family and friends. Tiff also held a gender reveal, announcing she's having a baby boy, and Alicia wants to name him after Rob.

The upcoming episode centers around another celebration: Mother's Day. While it's bound to be fun as Emmett's four baby mamas join together for a party, Alicia and other mothers who have lost their sons continue to grieve their loved ones. Find out more in The Chi season 7 episode 4, premiering Friday, June 6, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Directed by Curse of the Dragon King filmmaker Hannah Bang, the episode sees the return of Lynn Whitfield as Alicia, along with the main cast of The Chi season 7 including Jacob Latimore, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps, and more.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 4 be released?

Following the show's weekly release schedule, The Chi season 7 episode 4 will be released next week on Friday, June 6, 2025, at around 12:00 am Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

However, please note that release timings vary from one region to another. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in select time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, June 6, 2025 12 am Central Time Friday, June 6, 2025

2 am Eastern Time Friday, June 6, 2025

3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 6, 2025

7 am Central European Time Friday, June 6, 2025

9 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 6, 2025

10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 6, 2025

12:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, June 6, 2025

4 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 4?

New episodes of The Chi arrive on streaming first, before airing on television. Like the previous three episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 4 will be streaming on Paramount+ on the release date mentioned above. However, please note that access to the series is only available for those with a bundled Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12.99 per month.

Meanwhile, those who want to watch it on TV can do so via Showtime, but the television release won't be until two days after the streaming release. This means episode 4 will be airing on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 3

The Chi season 7 episode 3 started as a fun affair, with Tiff and Kiesha having a party to celebrate their pregnancies. While Kiesha decided that she didn't want to know the gender of her baby, Tiff did a gender reveal at the party. She's having a boy, much to Alicia's delight, who wants to name her grandson after Rob.

However, beyond the seemingly peaceful South Side in Chicago following Douda's death, chaos is brewing with the unexpected return of someone who wants to take over the mob. Reg, who everyone thought died during the shootout at the end of The Chi season 2, is, in fact, alive. After hearing of Douda's death, he returned to become the new boss.

Nuck, who killed Douda, was the current head of the mob, and Reg's return is bound to cause chaos in the hierarchy. The Chi season 7 episode 3 ended in a tension-filled confrontation between the two, with Jake and Bakari thrown in the middle of it.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 4?

Last week's festivities, along with the shocking return of Reg, will be followed by another party in The Chi season 7 episode 4 for Mother's Day. Four of Emmett's baby mamas, who appear to be friends, will celebrate together, thanks to Emmett, who has started to step up.

However, despite thinking that she has avenged Rob's death in The Chi season 7 episode 1, Alicia still takes her son's death hard. Mother's Day is going to be a somber day for her, along with the other mothers just like her.

Here's what viewers can expect in the upcoming episode, as per the synopsis:

"As Emmett hosts all his baby mamas in one place for Mother's Day, Darnell schools Damien. Meanwhile, Alicia gathers mothers who have lost their children, which only pushes her further into vengeful grief. Papa turns to Pastor Zeke for help."

Stay tuned for more updates and news on The Chi season 7 and other favorite shows as the year progresses.

