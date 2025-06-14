The Chi season 7 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

More challenges are drama is coming to the people of the South Side of Chicago in The Chi season 7 episode 6. Detective Toussaint knows about Reg being alive in the previous episode, and she's hell-bent on finding him. The last episode also left with the question of whether or not Pastor Zeke will accept Alicia's proposal, which should be answered next week.

The Chi season 7 episode 6 drops next Friday, June 20, 2025, at 12:00 am PT, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Do the Chi Thing, the upcoming episode promises to bring tension, drama, and the danger that the Chicago-based show is famous for.

Episode 7 is directed by Stacy Pascal Gaspard, who previously directed an episode of The Chi season 6.

When will The Chi season 7 episode 6 be released?

The Chi season 7 episode 6 will continue the show's streak of releasing one new episode every week. This means that the next episode will drop next week on Friday, June 20, 2025, at the usual time slot of 12:00 am Pacific Time.

However, please note that the release timing will vary from one region to another. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times of the next episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday, June 20, 2025 12 am Central Time Friday, June 20, 2025

2 am Eastern Time Friday, June 20, 2025

3 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 20, 2025

7 am Central European Time Friday, June 20, 2025

9 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 20, 2025

10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025

12:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025

4 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 6

The Chi season 7 episode 6, like previous episodes, will exclusively be streaming on Paramount+. However, it's not accessible for standard Paramount+ subscribers as the show is only available for those who have subscribed to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The bundled subscription costs $12 per month.

The new episode will also be airing on TV via SHOWTIME, but only two days after its streaming debut. This means The Chi season 7 episode 6 won't arrive on the SHOWTIME channel until Sunday, June 22, 2025.

A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 5

In The Chi season 7 episode 5, someone has been terrorizing the town by hacking and robbing ATM machines. After Detective Toussaint received a tip from her son in prison about Reg being alive, she thinks one of the robbers was Reg, based on the pictures taken by the ATM camera.

Bakari also got a book deal in the previous episode, and while Alicia was happy and proud, Bakari didn't want it. He thinks that the publishing agent was just too eager to profit from his life story, so he's considering self-publishing his book.

Meanwhile, during an opportune time, Alicia made Pastor Zeke a big offer. She wanted him to tell her of anyone he knows who kills without a conscience, because Alicia wanted to kill the young men threatening the community. In exchange for helping her clean the streets, she offered to give him millions and a fundraiser to help with his expansion plan.

What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 6

In The Chi season 7 episode 6, drama and tension heighten. Reg is still in hiding after his return in The Chi season 7 episode 3, but now that Detective Toussaint knows that he's alive, she will be looking at every cranny of Chicago to look for him. However, as teased in the synopsis, her investigation won't lead her directly to Reg, but to Bakari.

In Do The Chi Thing, Tiff will continue to explore her new connections. Meanwhile, Kiesha and Emmett will have a test to pass as they await the new addition to their family. Here's everything the synopsis teases for the next episode:

"Emmett and Kiesha put their relationship and parenting skills to test; Tiff opens herself up to other connections; Damien takes risks in hopes of a payoff; Detective Toussaint's trail leads to Bakari."

Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 updates and news as the series continues.

