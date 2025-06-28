The Chi season 7 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Chi season 7 episode 8 promises more drama and complications as Alicia sets a new plan in motion to take Reg off the streets. If she can't kill him, she wants to lock him up—but Reg is after her, too, and things are bound to get ugly for the residents of the South Side.
Titled A Bet Is a Bet, the next episode features budding new partnerships working toward the same goal: making the streets of Chicago's South Side safer, a goal Alicia has started with her vigilante killings. The Chi season 7 episode 8 will be released on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME next week on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 3:00 am ET.
The episode is directed by the "Godfathers of LGBTQ+ TV," partners Deondray and Quincy LeNear Gossfield. Both are closely associated with the series, with Deondray having directed previous episodes and Quincy having produced The Chi season 6.
When will The Chi season 7 episode 8 be released?
The show has been consistent with its one-episode-per-week release schedule, which means The Chi season 7 episode 8 will arrive next week on Friday, July 4, 2025, at the usual time slot of 3:00 am Eastern Time.
However, note that release timings vary from one region to another. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times of the next episode in selected major time zones worldwide.
Where to watch The Chi season 7 episode 8?
Like the previous episodes, The Chi season 7 episode 8 will premiere on streaming before it airs on television. The next episode will be available on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME at the time mentioned above, before arriving on TV via SHOWTIME two days later, on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 7
The Chi season 7 episode 7 has given plenty of updates about Chicago's South Side residents. Jamal is alive and has woken up from his medically induced coma after the shooting in The Chi season 7 episode 6. However, Jada's news is not a good one—her cancer is back, and chemotherapy is not going to help her this time.
Damien is in hot water in this episode because of his gambling problem. Taking money from Emmett's emergency stash lands him in trouble, and there's more to come after he meets Reg. Meanwhile, Alicia has a lot to say about Tiff's love interests—she doesn't want Tiff hanging out with Nuck, but she's okay with her getting close to Trig.
After failing to kill Reg in episode 6, Alicia sets up a new plan in The Chi season 7 episode 7. She asks Judge Bradley to help make sure Reg ends up in prison, even suggesting that the judge bend the law if she has to. Judge Bradley agrees and proposes a deal with Detective Toussaint—if she can bring Reg in alive, her son can be a free man.
What to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 8?
Titled A Bet Is a Bet, the next episode will focus on bets and new partnerships, as teased in the previous episodes. Alicia asked for help from Judge Bradley, who then asked Detective Toussaint to find and lock up Reg. In The Chi season 7 episode 8, the detective teams up with another person to help with the cause, Nuck.
While Nuck isn't someone Alicia would want as a partner, he's someone who would want Reg out of the picture, too, especially with Reg trying to undermine his leadership in the mob. Meanwhile, Damien will get into another betting problem, and it's more serious than just owing someone money. Here's what audiences can expect in the next episode, per the synopsis:
"Detective Toussaint proposes a partnership to Nuck. Damien finds himself in the middle of a bet with consequences that will cost more than just money."
Stay tuned for more The Chi season 7 news and updates as the year progresses.