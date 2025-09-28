The Comeback season 3: From Lisa Kudrow's return to release details, here's all about the HBO Max series

Valerie Cherish is set to return to the TV screens once again with The Comeback season 3. Returning after a decade, the new season is highly anticipated among the fans of the series.F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fame Lisa Kudrow played the central character of Valerie, a former sitcom star who tries to re-enter the entertainment industry through the titular reality show. The first season of the series was released in 2005, and followed Valerie's comical experiences as she made a comeback. The second season, which came out in 2014, saw the protagonist produce her own reality show and end up in the role of the fictionalised version of herself in a series.With unique characters and twists being introduced throughout the two seasons, the return will bring Valerie's journey to new positions for one final time. Here is everything known about The Comeback season 3 so far.HBO Max to bring The Comeback season 3 in 2026A still from the series (Image via HBO Max)While exact dates are yet to be revealed, HBO Max confirmed that the release of The Comeback season 3 will happen in 2026. The first announcement was released in June 2025 by HBO Max, marking the return of the show 20 years after its first season.The announcement was made through a small one-minute clip, showcasing Lisa Kudrow in her character. As Valerie announced her return on a new show, the multiple takes and her banter with the camera crew can be seen in the announcement clip. The comical twist in the video stands as a glimpse of all the hilarious moments that the new season promises.It has also been announced that this would be the final season of the show, bringing a conclusion to Valerie's story. The first season became a fan-favorite in 2005, but was not continued after the first season initially. It was picked up for a second season with fans' continued interest in the show in 2014. The love for the show continues, which is now making the release of The Comeback season 3 possible.Lisa Kudrow to reprise her role as Valerie in The Comeback season 3A still from the series (Image via HBO Max)Lisa Kudrow is all set to return as Valerie for one last time in The Comeback season 3. Her character was a sitcom star in the past, owing to her role in a fictional show, I'm It!. From her reality show and new sitcom role in the first season to the challenging opportunities she takes up in season 2, Valerie's striking personality and adventures make her a special part of the show.Lisa's role in the series won her nominations in several awards, such as the Critics' Choice Television Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Golden Derby Awards, and more.Along with playing the main character, Lisa is also credited as the creator of the series alongside Michael Patrick King. The two also come together once again for the final series, promising more fun moments with Lisa's character, Valerie, in season 3.Other confirmed cast and characters in The Comeback season 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile season 3 promises the return of Valerie and her hilarious journey in the entertainment industry, several other prominent characters are also set to make their way back to the series.It has been confirmed that Dan Bucantinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damiah Young will reprise their roles as Billy Stanton, Jane Benson, and Mark Berman, respectively. In August 2025, HBO Max also confirmed that Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O'Brien, and Ella Stiller are joining the cast of The Comeback season 3. While Tim Bagley and Matt Cook have appeared in the previous seasons, Jack O'Brien and Ella Stiller remain new entries to the series.Fans of the series can expect more updates regarding characters and storyline to be unveiled soon.The Comeback season 3 will release on HBO Max in 2026.