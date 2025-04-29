The Conners ending delivers a heartfelt farewell to Roseanne, setting a nostalgic tone for the show’s final goodbye

The Conners, which started as a reboot of Roseanne Barr's titular sitcom that aired from 1988 to 1997, wrapped up its seventh and final season on ABC on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. With a back-to-back episode, the Primetime Emmy-winning sitcom gave the titular family farewell once and for all while giving a nod to the original series.

For the unversed, the OG Roseanne revival was canceled after just nine episodes following Barr's racist tweets in 2018. She was fired from the project, and the reboot was rebranded as The Conners. Barr's character was killed off via an opioid overdose, and the new show focused on the remaining family members after their matriarch's sudden death.

However, the series brought finality to Roseanne's tragic death along with a nostalgic goodbye from the entire family in the last two episodes of season 7.

How did The Conners say goodbye to Roseanne?

Roseanne's overdose becomes a subplot in the final episodes of the ABC show as Dan sues the opioid company. Dan's deposition delivered an emotional punch as the pharma company's lawyer tried to trap him into admitting that the overdose was Roseanne's fault. They also tried to lay the blame for Roseanne's death on Dan, claiming that he didn't try hard enough to keep her from abusing the pills.

Dan, however, exploded while defending himself and shared an impassioned speech about how he lost the love of his life when Roseanne died, but the company only cares about money and doesn't care about the families they destroyed. After the deposition, Dan was back at home when he discovered that the company offered a payout.

Dan and the rest of The Conners went to her grave to celebrate, thinking that he finally avenged Roseanne's death. However, when he opened the envelope, there was only a $700 cheque inside. But while Dan was disappointed, he decided to make do with the money and order food to the house. But before they left, they gave their final goodbye to Roseanne.

Her kids and granddaughter update her on what happened since she passed, like how Becky is sober, Jackie is cracking a joke, and Darlene is updating her about her family. Harris also took a dig at Roseanne, telling her that the food in her restaurant is finally good now that she owns it. Meanwhile, Dan reflected on their old conversation about the kids and reckoned that they did well as parents.

The Conners finale ends with a nostalgic flashback, but no Roseanne in sight

Besides the family's farewell to Roseanne, The Conners series finale also brought a nostalgic flashback sequence honoring the show's roots. Season 7 episode 6 ended with the family having a small dinner from the meager settlement they got for Roseanne's death. But, as everyone files out to leave, with Dan left sitting on the couch, a montage of various scenes from the original Roseanne series plays.

The flashback sequence showed Dan, Darlene, Jackie, and Becky, and there was also a brief cameo from DJ (Michael Fishman). However, the star of the OG series, Roseanne Barr, was noticeably missing from the montage. While it was unfortunate, legalities stopped the show from using any footage of Barr.

In a post-mortem interview with Deadline, published on April 23, following the series finale of The Conners, executive producer Dave Caplan said that it was "contractual."

Watch The Conners streaming on Hulu.

