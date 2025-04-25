The Conners season 7: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Conners season 7 ended with the sixth episode, which aired on April 23, 2025. The series, created by Matt Williams, featured a total of 112 episodes. It focused on the titular family as they navigated everyday life in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.
Most of the original cast members from the parent show, Roseanne, reprised their roles. John Goodman led the series as Dan Conner. Other prominent cast members included Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Lecy Goranson as Becky, Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.
The Conners season 7 main cast
John Goodman as Dan Conner
John Goodman has reprised the role of the loving family man that made him a household name from the late 1980s to the 1990s. As an industry veteran, Goodman has over 50 years of experience in the show business.
He made his film debut in the 1982 action thriller Eddie Macon's Run. Since then, he has worked on projects such as Inside Llewyn Davis, King Ralph, The Big Lebowski, The Babe, Matinee, The Flintstones, and 10 Cloverfield Lane, among several others.
Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski
Laurie Metcalf plays Jackie Harris in the series. A veteran of both theatre and films, she has a career spanning over 5 decades. Metcalf has appeared in a wide range of projects such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Big Bang Theory, Getting On, Lady Bird, and JFK.
She has received multiple accolades for her performances on television and stage. Notably, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird.
Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky
Sara Gilbert plays the sarcastic character of Darlene Conner. Following Roseanne's death, she somewhat embodied her mother's personality, becoming a stable matriarch of the family.
Gilbert is a well-known host and actress who has received multiple Emmy nominations for playing Darlene. She has appeared in popular projects like The Simpsons, 24, Will & Grace, and The Big Bang Theory. Additionally, she has also hosted The Talk.
The additional cast of The Conners season 7
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they played in The Conners season 7:
- John Goodman as Dan Conner
- Laurie Metcalf as Jackie
- Sara Gilbert as Darlene
- Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy
- Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner
- Emma Kenney as Harris Conner
- Ames McNamara as Mark Conner
- Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky
- Katey Sagal as Louise Conner
- Nat Faxon as Neville Goldufski
- Sean Astin as Tyler
- Zoe Perry as a cop (Guest Appearance)
How did The Conners season 7 end?
The Conners season 7 ended on a happy and emotional note as the family gathered around the grave of Roseanne Conner to pay their respect. Dan and Louise remained married, and Darlene and Ben promised to work on their marital problems.
Dan received $700 compensation for his lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company responsible for making the drug that Roseanne overdosed on.
Becky and Tyler also remained in a healthy relationship, while Jackie Harris rejoined the police force after acing the physical exam and obstacle course. The Conners season 7 ended with the family sharing joyful moments with each other around their iconic living room couch.
Stay tuned for more information and updates on The Conners Season 7 and other such films and TV shows on ABC and Hulu.