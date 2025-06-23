The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 continues to tell the tale of New York's richest as dreams continue, power dynamics change and relationships implode in the backdrop of the glittering Gilded Age. As ambition and scandal collide, the next episode teases to bring more drama and societal gossip.

Titled What the Papers Say, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 will be released next Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, only on Max. Following Gladys' major decision of running away from home in the previous episode, the Russell household is expected to be chaotic. Bertha is most likely going to be frantic.

The previous episode has also left fans with plenty of questions about The Gilded Age season 3 cast's whereabouts, like where Gladys plans to go, Peggy's health, and Aurora's future.

When will The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 be released?

The Gilded Age season 3 follows a weekly release schedule, with one episode dropping every Sunday evening. This means The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 will be released next Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, the release timing will vary from region to region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the next episode drops in select major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 6 pm Central Time Sunday, June 29, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, June 29, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 30, 2025

1 am Central European Time Monday, June 30, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Monday, June 30, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Monday, June 30, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, June 30, 2025

10 am

Where to watch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

As The Gilded Age is an HBO Original drama series, there is only one place to watch the series and all its upcoming episodes. Like the previous episode, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2 will exclusively be streaming on Max starting on the scheduled date mentioned above.

Max is available in many countries worldwide and subscription plans start at $9.99 per month for basic ad-supported streaming. Meanwhile, standard ad-free plans start at $16.99 per month.

A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1

The Gilded Age season 3 kicks off several months after the events of The Gilded Age season 2. Marian and Larry are in a full-blown romance with talks of marriage, although she still wants to keep their engagement under wraps following her two previous engagements.

The change in power dynamics continues to play out at the van Rhijn household, with Ada planning to host a temperance meeting. Meanwhile, Agnes, who is still bitter about being demoted from being the lady of the house, makes snide remarks at every turn and refuses for guests to use her silverware.

Meanwhile, Bertha is still in her case of matchmaking, ensuring that Gladys ends up with the Duke of Buckingham. While the duke is yet to join The Gilded Age season 3 cast, Bertha has planned for him to join the family for a few days. However, Gladys is in love with Billy, and while everyone else wants her to find someone she's happy with, Bertha is focused on Gladys becoming a duchess.

Gladys has had enough of Bertha's controlling manner, so after their fight, she packs a bag and runs away from home in the final scenes of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1. Also, Aurora Fane is facing a divorce.

What to expect in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

Not much is known about The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. However, based on the previous episodes, there are plenty of questions that the next episode can answer. There's Peggy's worsening condition and the fact that the physician refused to examine and treat her.

More importantly, the next episode is likely going to reveal the aftermath of Gladys running away from home. Bertha is likely going to be beside herself once she finds out what Gladys has done. It's also unknown where Gladys is going after running away from home, whether she goes to Billy or somewhere else, and what it means for her and their relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on the third season of The Gilded Age as the series continues.

