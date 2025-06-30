The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jun 30, 2025 14:33 GMT
The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 (Image via Max)
Things are heating up at the Russell household, and there's more drama ahead in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3. Following Gladys' dramatic escape from home to the Duke of Buckingham's arrival and the mysterious dealings between him and Bertha, the upcoming episode is expected to be an explosive one.

The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 will be released next Sunday, July 6, 2025, on Max, at 9:00 pm ET. Titled Love Is Never Easy, it will see Gladys deciding whether to accept marriage with the Duke, especially after Billy has broken up with her.

However, according to Max's teaser for the upcoming episode, the drama won't be limited to Gladys and her mother's controlling habits. There will also be tense moments between Bertha and George.

When will The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 be released?

The show releases one episode every week on Sunday nights, which means The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 will be released next Sunday, July 6, 2025. It will arrive on streaming at the usual time of 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, please note the time difference for the release in different regions. The table below provides the exact dates and times for when the next episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSunday, July 6, 20256 pm
Central TimeSunday, July 6, 2025
8 pm
Eastern TimeSunday, July 6, 2025
9 pm
Greenwich Mean TimeMonday, July 7, 2025
1 am
Central European TimeMonday, July 7, 2025
3 am
Eastern European TimeMonday, July 7, 2025
4 am
Indian Standard TimeMonday, July 7, 2025
6:30 am
Japan Standard TimeMonday, July 7, 2025
10 am
Where to watch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3?

With the show being an HBO Original drama series, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3, like the previous episodes, will be exclusively streaming on Max. For those who are not subscribed to the streamer yet, subscription plans cost $9.99 per month for ad-supported streaming and $16.99 per month for ad-free streaming.

A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2

In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2, Gladys running away from home to see Billy Carlton doesn't turn into the grand gesture that might change her mother's mind about her choice of man. Instead, it becomes the catalyst for her and Billy breaking up by the end of the episode.

Billy breaks up with her after trying to talk to George about the proposal. He chokes up and bails before saying a word. According to Billy, he can't be the man Gladys needs him to be—he can't forsake all, including his future, to fight for their relationship.

This follows Bertha threatening his mother, warning that George would blacklist Billy so he would never be able to work again, and they will disinherit Gladys in the process. Meanwhile, the back-and-forth between Ada and Agnes at the Van Rhijn household continues until Aurora Fane steps up and does what no one is brazen enough to do—declare Ada as the official head of the household.

Speaking of Aurora, her marriage further implodes in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 2. Charles decides to bring and parade the woman he has been having an affair with at the party Aurora hosted in their house.

What to expect in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3?

youtube-cover
There isn't much revealed about the upcoming episode's storyline from the synopsis, which only mentions George negotiating with the Duke of Buckingham. This is expected, given the Duke's arrival at the Russell residence with his attorney at the end of the previous episode.

However, the preview for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 3 from Max offers more details about the aftermath of the Duke's arrival and how George has been blindsided by Bertha's choices. In a short clip shared by Max on YouTube on Sunday, June 29, 2025, George states that he has already shared his offer with the Duke, and it's up to the Duke if he accepts it or not.

Meanwhile, the Duke is not looking happy about it. The preview also teases tense-filled scenes between George and Bertha, implying that he has taken offense over her controlling behavior towards Gladys and her future and for blindsiding him over the real reason for the Duke's visit.

Per the preview, Peggy will fully recover from her illness in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 1, and there's more to see between her and a potential love interest, the young physician William Kirkpatrick. But while Peggy's love life appears to be blossoming, there's also more to find out about Aurora Fane's impending divorce.

Stay tuned for more The Gilded Age season 3 news and updates as the series continues.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

