The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With Gladys' wedding to the Duke of Buckingham done, it will be mostly back to normal for the Russells in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5. But with the high of the festivities done and over with, the little cracks in the family are about to rear their ugly head.

Ad

Find out what's next for everyone in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5, releasing only on Max next Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. The next episode is bound to feature Gladys' new life after her marriage and all the responsibilities and complications it will bring her.

Meanwhile, Bertha now has ties with nobility after Gladys and the Duke's wedding, and she's bound to use her newfound fame and power to further make her mark in society. Meanwhile, George will be all over his crumbling project now that the wedding is over, and he just lost a major backer in the last episode.

Ad

Trending

When will The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 be released?

Ad

The Gilded Age season 3 consistently releases one episode per week on Sundays, which means episode 5 is set to arrive next Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

However, please note that there will be time differences depending on the region. Refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 6 pm Central Time Sunday, July 20, 2025

8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, July 20, 2025

9 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, July 21, 2025

1 am Central European Time Monday, July 21, 2025

3 am Eastern European Time Monday, July 21, 2025

4 am Indian Standard Time Monday, July 21, 2025

6:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, July 21, 2025

10 am

Ad

Where to watch The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5

With The Gilded Age being an HBO Original series, there's only one place to watch it. Like the previous episodes, The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5 will be streaming on Max on the scheduled release date above, and it will be available to watch anytime and anywhere for those who have subscribed to the service.

For those who have yet to subscribe, Max costs $9.99 monthly for an ad-supported plan and $16.99 a month for an ad-free one.

Ad

A brief recap of The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4

In The Gilded Age season 3 episode 4, it was the big wedding Bertha Russell had dreamed of for her daughter. Despite much protest, refusing to leave her room, and barely eating ahead of the wedding, Gladys decided to go through with it and marry the Duke of Buckingham.

Ad

Larry and Jack also sold their clock patent in episode 4, making each of them $300,000 richer. However, Jack didn't want to disclose how much money he got because he wanted to stay at the Van Rhijn household and continue working there.

Meanwhile, Ada's session with the seance to talk to her dead husband was interrupted by her sister. However, she didn't appear to be giving up the chance to talk to Luke. In Newport, Peggy got together with Mrs. Kirkland again, and everything was civil until Mrs. Kirkland insulted her father and his humble background again.

Ad

What to expect in The Gilded Age season 3 episode 5

With the first half of the series done, HBO released a mid-season trailer for the series ahead of the episode 5 release. While it's unclear which parts of the trailer will play out in the next episode, it does give an idea of what's coming for The Gilded Age season 3 cast.

Following the previous episode's events, Gladys is set to arrive in the Duke of Buckingham's world. However, as teased in the trailer, it's not the freedom she's looking for because she might have exchanged Bertha's controlling attitude for the hectic and controlled life of being the new Duchess. Plus, the Duke's sister is going to be a huge part of her marriage to the Duke.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jack's secret, aka his newly acquired wealth, could be on the brink of being found out. There's also tension brewing between Bertha and George.

Read more: The Gilded Age season 2 recap

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Gilded Age season 3 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More