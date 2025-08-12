The Gilded Age season 3 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all music featured in the series

The Gilded Age season 3 has concluded with the final eighth episode on August 10, 2025. After the difficult journeys each character went through, viewers got to witness some big revelations and twists at the end of the third season.

Set in the backdrop of New York in the 1880s, the series has also covered several themes like power, ambition, and other societal issues. The first season was released in 2022, and the fourth season is on the way.

Along with different concepts and a unique storyline, the soundtrack of the series also adds to the varied depictions in the period drama. Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams have been credited as the composers for the series.

All the tracks from the original soundtrack of The Gilded Age season 3

The Gilded Age season 3 premiered in June 2025, continuing the story of the Russells, van Rhijns, and other vital ones in the series. Exploring their stories and dilemmas throughout the season, the finale brought wins and failures alike for them. The soundtrack formed a major part of the series this season.

Here's a list of all the tracks from the soundtrack of The Gilded Age season 3, composed by Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams:

The Gilded Age: Season 3 (Main Title Theme)

Welcome to Arizona

Things Will Be Easier

Letter from the Duke

Grateful

Where's Gladys

Dr. Lewis is Here

It Is Happening

Empower Gladys

You Tried

Saying Goodbye

Mouse Trap

A Chill

Don't Worry

Repute

Proud of You

Makes Me Sure

A Book

Rumors

The Deal

Bait

A Crossing

Have an Idea

Her Tone

Wedding Waltz

Have a Word

I Feel Safe with You

Heartless

The Shooting

With a total of 29 songs, the total duration of the soundtrack is 1 hour and 27 minutes. Brothers Rupert Gregson-Williams and Harry Gregson-Williams have worked on the music behind the third season, as well as the previous parts. Their works include The Holiday (2006), Bee Movie (2007), Alien: Covenant (2017), and Mulan (2020), among others.

About The Gilded Age season 3

An official poster of the series (Image via Instagram/@hbomax)

The Gilded Age season 3 shed light on the challenges in the lives of Bertha, George, Peggy, Agnes, Marian, Gladys, and other characters. As the show progressed, the finale reached the pinnacle with twists and turns awaiting the viewers. The logline of the series reads:

"The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

The cast members who are a part of the series include Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, and Denée Benton, among others. Some of the new faces that viewers got to see this season include Phylicia Rashad, Jordan Donica, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bill Camp, and more.

The show grabbed the attention of the global audience this season, recording around 4.6 million viewers for the seventh episode. Created by Julian Fellowes, the series has also been confirmed to return for season 4.

The third season has a total of eight episodes, each building up to the finale full of twists and surprises.

Watch all episodes of The Gilded Age season 3 on Max.

