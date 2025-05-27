The Good Man, Good Boy, My Youth, Waiting for Gyeondo: JTBC announces Friday night k-drama lineup for second half of 2025

On May 27, JTBC announced its lineup of Friday night K-dramas for the second half of 2025. This announcement confirms a release time frame for dramas like The Good Man, Good Boy, and others.

Ad

The announcement came in two parts: first, a list of dramas set to premiere on a Friday night, and second, a list of dramas set to premiere on a Saturday night. The Friday night dramas will feature two episodes back to back, whereas Saturday dramas will have one episode on Saturday and Sunday each.

The Friday night dramas will air at 8:50 p.m. KST and on Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Ad

Trending

JTBC announces Friday and Saturday K-drama lineup for second half of 2025

Lineup of JTBC K-dramas releasing on Friday

1) The Good Man

Ad

Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyun

Synopsis: This drama follows Park Seok-chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family who has a pure heart, and his first love, Kang Mi-young, who dreams of becoming a singer.

2) My Youth

Ad

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Seo Ji-hoon

Synopsis: This drama follows Sun Woo-hae, who has a late start in life, and Sung Je-yeon, who embarks on a mission to disrupt her first love's peace. The crux of the drama is when these two characters cross paths again after 10 years.

3) Love Me

Seo Hyun-jin and TWICE's Dahyun (Images via Instagram.com/@dahhyunnee and @managementsoop)

Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Chang Ryul, TWICE’s Dahyun, Yoon Se-ah, Yoo Jae-myung

Ad

Synopsis: Love Me is a remake of a Swedish drama of the same name. It follows the members of a family who have a rather selfish approach towards gaining their personal growth and success.

Lineup of JTBC K-dramas releasing on Saturday

4) Good Boy

Ad

Cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, Tae Won-hyuk

Synopsis: Good Boy follows the lives of former Olympic athletes who enlist in police detective services. The drama will release on May 31, 2025.

5) Esquire

Lee Jin-uk will appear in a lead role in JTBC's Esquire (Image via Instagram.com/@jinuk0916)

Cast: Lee Jin-uk, Jung Chaeyeon

Ad

Synopsis: This is a drama that explores the lives of lawyers, inspired by real-life cases. Lee Jin-uk plays the character of Yoon Seok-hoon, a cold but extremely skilled lawyer, and Jung Chaeyeon plays the role of Kang Hyo-min, an honest but socially awkward rookie attorney.

6) A Hundred Memories

Kim Da-mi and Shin Ye-eun will star in A Hundred Memories on JTBC (Images via Instagram.com/@__shinyeeun and @d_a__m_i)

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Shin Ye-eun, Heo Nam-jun

Ad

Synopsis: A Hundred Memories is a retro romance drama set against the backdrop of the 1980s. It centers around bus conductor Go Young-rye, her close friendship with Seo Jong-hee, and their shared first love, Han Jae-pil.

7) The Story of Manager Kim Who Works at a Major Company and Owns a Home in Seoul

Ryu Seung-ryong slated to play a lead role in an upcoming JTBC drama (Image via Instagram.com/@ryuseungryong_)

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Jung Eun-chae

Ad

Synopsis: This drama is adapted from a webtoon of the same name. It follows the story of a man who loses everything he valued and finds his purpose in life once again after he stops valuing his life based on materialistic standards.

8) Waiting for Gyeongdo

Ad

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Won Ji-in, Lee El, Lee Joo-young, Kang Ki-doong, Jo Min-guk

Synopsis: This JTBC drama follows Lee Gyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, who fell in love in their 20s and eventually broke up. Years later, they reunite, but as a journalist who is covering a scandal and a woman who is at the center of the scandal.

Which of these upcoming JTBC dramas are you looking forward to?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More