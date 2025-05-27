The Good Man, Good Boy, My Youth, Waiting for Gyeondo: JTBC announces Friday night k-drama lineup for second half of 2025

On May 27, JTBC announced its lineup of Friday night K-dramas for the second half of 2025. This announcement confirms a release time frame for dramas like The Good Man, Good Boy, and others.
The announcement came in two parts: first, a list of dramas set to premiere on a Friday night, and second, a list of dramas set to premiere on a Saturday night. The Friday night dramas will feature two episodes back to back, whereas Saturday dramas will have one episode on Saturday and Sunday each.
The Friday night dramas will air at 8:50 p.m. KST and on Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.
JTBC announces Friday and Saturday K-drama lineup for second half of 2025
Lineup of JTBC K-dramas releasing on Friday
1) The Good Man
Cast: Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyun
Synopsis: This drama follows Park Seok-chul, the eldest grandson of a third-generation gangster family who has a pure heart, and his first love, Kang Mi-young, who dreams of becoming a singer.
2) My Youth
Cast: Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Seo Ji-hoon
Synopsis: This drama follows Sun Woo-hae, who has a late start in life, and Sung Je-yeon, who embarks on a mission to disrupt her first love's peace. The crux of the drama is when these two characters cross paths again after 10 years.
3) Love Me
Cast: Seo Hyun-jin, Chang Ryul, TWICE’s Dahyun, Yoon Se-ah, Yoo Jae-myung
Synopsis: Love Me is a remake of a Swedish drama of the same name. It follows the members of a family who have a rather selfish approach towards gaining their personal growth and success.
Lineup of JTBC K-dramas releasing on Saturday
4) Good Boy
Cast: Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, Tae Won-hyuk
Synopsis: Good Boy follows the lives of former Olympic athletes who enlist in police detective services. The drama will release on May 31, 2025.
5) Esquire
Cast: Lee Jin-uk, Jung Chaeyeon
Synopsis: This is a drama that explores the lives of lawyers, inspired by real-life cases. Lee Jin-uk plays the character of Yoon Seok-hoon, a cold but extremely skilled lawyer, and Jung Chaeyeon plays the role of Kang Hyo-min, an honest but socially awkward rookie attorney.
6) A Hundred Memories
Cast: Kim Da-mi, Shin Ye-eun, Heo Nam-jun
Synopsis: A Hundred Memories is a retro romance drama set against the backdrop of the 1980s. It centers around bus conductor Go Young-rye, her close friendship with Seo Jong-hee, and their shared first love, Han Jae-pil.
7) The Story of Manager Kim Who Works at a Major Company and Owns a Home in Seoul
Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Jung Eun-chae
Synopsis: This drama is adapted from a webtoon of the same name. It follows the story of a man who loses everything he valued and finds his purpose in life once again after he stops valuing his life based on materialistic standards.
8) Waiting for Gyeongdo
Cast: Park Seo-joon, Won Ji-in, Lee El, Lee Joo-young, Kang Ki-doong, Jo Min-guk
Synopsis: This JTBC drama follows Lee Gyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo, who fell in love in their 20s and eventually broke up. Years later, they reunite, but as a journalist who is covering a scandal and a woman who is at the center of the scandal.
Which of these upcoming JTBC dramas are you looking forward to?