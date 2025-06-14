The Haunting of Hill House soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama miniseries developed and directed by Mike Flanagan.

Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, the show oscillates between two timelines, tracing the lives of five adult siblings who continue to be haunted by their horrific encounters at Hill House, and flashbacks to what prompted their family to leave the mansion in 1992.

The older siblings are played by Michiel Huisman as Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti, with Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas playing their parents, and Timothy Hutton playing the older Hugh Crain.

The soundtrack for The Haunting of Hill House was composed by The Newton Brothers and released as a double LP by Waxwork Records on October 31, 2018.

The soundtrack of The Haunting of Hill House

Score by The Newton Brothers is listed below:

The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) – The Newton Brothers

Come Home – The Newton Brothers

Larks and Katydids – The Newton Brothers

Darkness and Chaos – The Newton Brothers

That Night – The Newton Brothers

Take Her Down – The Newton Brothers

Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone – The Newton Brothers

Hill House – The Newton Brothers

Go Tomorrow – The Newton Brothers

Science vs. Religion – The Newton Brothers

What Did You Really See – The Newton Brothers

The Red Room – The Newton Brothers

Missing Things – The Newton Brothers

I Believe You – The Newton Brothers

12:00 A.M. – The Newton Brothers

In the Shadow of Ghosts – The Newton Brothers

I Want to Wake up So Badly – The Newton Brothers

Luke – The Newton Brothers

Approaching the House – The Newton Brothers

Haunted Past – The Newton Brothers

You Remember – The Newton Brothers

Feel Nothing – The Newton Brothers

Beginning of the End Movement I – The Newton Brothers

Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party) – The Newton Brothers

Beginning of the End Movement III – The Newton Brothers

Beginning of the End Movement IV – The Newton Brothers

The End – The Newton Brothers

Future Speeder – The Newton Brothers

Additional songs featured in the series

Our House – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

I Want U – Alison Wonderland

Cold Hearted – Paula Abdul

All You Got Is Gold – The Great Escape

Heavenly Day – Patty Griffin

If I Go, I’m Goin – Gregory Alan Isakov

Where to listen The Haunting of Hill House soundtrack

Spotify : The official score by The Newton Brothers is available as a full album.

: The official score by The Newton Brothers is available as a full album. Apple Music : Full original soundtrack album by The Newton Brothers

: Full original soundtrack album by The Newton Brothers YouTube: Entire score is available on Waxwork Records’ official channel and other users’ playlists.

About The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House was released on Netflix on October 12, 2018, and was received across the board by critics to general praise. A sequel was later created by Mike Flanagan titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was released on October 9, 2020.

Featuring many of the same cast, crew, and recurring characters from the original series, the new show introduced a brand-new storyline and set of characters.

In the summer of 1992, Hugh and Olivia Crain, along with their five children Steven, Shirley, Theodora (Theo), Luke, and Eleanor (Nell), move into Hill House for a short-term stay. They are going to renovate it and resell the house in order to help with paying for the construction of the dream home Olivia has designed for them.

But a sequence of unanticipated structural problems halt their departure. With every passing phase of their stay, the family is overwhelmed with a sequence of creepy, worsening supernatural events that gradually fall under the evil spell of the house.

It is a catastrophic event that gets them out of the house. 26 years go by before another tragedy makes the adult Crain kids return to their estranged father, and are forced to confront the repercussions of their stay in Hill House.

Interested viewers can watch The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix and Apple TV+.

