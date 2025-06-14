The Haunting of Hill House soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

  • home icon
By Moakala T Aier
Modified Jun 14, 2025 14:12 GMT
(Custom image edited by Sportskeeda, original image by Netflix)
The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror miniseries

The Haunting of Hill House is a supernatural horror drama miniseries developed and directed by Mike Flanagan.

Loosely based on Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, the show oscillates between two timelines, tracing the lives of five adult siblings who continue to be haunted by their horrific encounters at Hill House, and flashbacks to what prompted their family to leave the mansion in 1992.

The older siblings are played by Michiel Huisman as Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti, with Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas playing their parents, and Timothy Hutton playing the older Hugh Crain.

The soundtrack for The Haunting of Hill House was composed by The Newton Brothers and released as a double LP by Waxwork Records on October 31, 2018.

The soundtrack of The Haunting of Hill House

Score by The Newton Brothers is listed below:

  • The Haunting of Hill House (Main Titles) – The Newton Brothers
  • Come Home – The Newton Brothers
  • Larks and Katydids – The Newton Brothers
  • Darkness and Chaos – The Newton Brothers
  • That Night – The Newton Brothers
  • Take Her Down – The Newton Brothers
  • Whatever Walked There, Walked Alone – The Newton Brothers
  • Hill House – The Newton Brothers
  • Go Tomorrow – The Newton Brothers
  • Science vs. Religion – The Newton Brothers
  • What Did You Really See – The Newton Brothers
  • The Red Room – The Newton Brothers
  • Missing Things – The Newton Brothers
  • I Believe You – The Newton Brothers
  • 12:00 A.M. – The Newton Brothers
  • In the Shadow of Ghosts – The Newton Brothers
  • I Want to Wake up So Badly – The Newton Brothers
  • Luke – The Newton Brothers
  • Approaching the House – The Newton Brothers
  • Haunted Past – The Newton Brothers
  • You Remember – The Newton Brothers
  • Feel Nothing – The Newton Brothers
  • Beginning of the End Movement I – The Newton Brothers
  • Beginning of the End Movement II (Tea Party) – The Newton Brothers
  • Beginning of the End Movement III – The Newton Brothers
  • Beginning of the End Movement IV – The Newton Brothers
  • The End – The Newton Brothers
  • Future Speeder – The Newton Brothers
Additional songs featured in the series

  • Our House – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
  • I Want U – Alison Wonderland
  • Cold Hearted – Paula Abdul
  • All You Got Is Gold – The Great Escape
  • Heavenly Day – Patty Griffin
  • If I Go, I’m Goin – Gregory Alan Isakov

Where to listen The Haunting of Hill House soundtrack

  • Spotify: The official score by The Newton Brothers is available as a full album.
  • Apple Music: Full original soundtrack album by The Newton Brothers
  • YouTube: Entire score is available on Waxwork Records’ official channel and other users’ playlists.
About The Haunting of Hill House

youtube-cover
The Haunting of Hill House was released on Netflix on October 12, 2018, and was received across the board by critics to general praise. A sequel was later created by Mike Flanagan titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was released on October 9, 2020.

Featuring many of the same cast, crew, and recurring characters from the original series, the new show introduced a brand-new storyline and set of characters.

In the summer of 1992, Hugh and Olivia Crain, along with their five children Steven, Shirley, Theodora (Theo), Luke, and Eleanor (Nell), move into Hill House for a short-term stay. They are going to renovate it and resell the house in order to help with paying for the construction of the dream home Olivia has designed for them.

But a sequence of unanticipated structural problems halt their departure. With every passing phase of their stay, the family is overwhelmed with a sequence of creepy, worsening supernatural events that gradually fall under the evil spell of the house.

It is a catastrophic event that gets them out of the house. 26 years go by before another tragedy makes the adult Crain kids return to their estranged father, and are forced to confront the repercussions of their stay in Hill House.

Interested viewers can watch The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix and Apple TV+.

With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.

Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.

Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful.

