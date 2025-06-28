The internet might have found the answer to why Jax from The Amazing Digital Circus is afraid of corn, and maybe it's more relatable than you think

The Amazing Digital Circus is an animated web series that follows a bizarre virtual reality world, combining dark humor and psychological drama. Created by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, the show debuted on June 20, 2025. It is available to watch on Glitch Productions' YouTube channel.

Ad

The story takes place in a strange circus where Pomni, Ragatha, Gangle, Jax, Kinger, and Zooble are trapped in a digital nightmare, watched over by Caine, a strange but dangerous AI. The characters in The Amazing Digital Circus face a lot of strange and sometimes scary problems as they try to stay sane and avoid turning into monster-like digital beings.

One of the most interesting characters in The Amazing Digital Circus is Jax, a sarcastic and mischievous rabbit voiced by Michael Kovach. Even though he seems carefree and mean at first, Jax quickly becomes a fan favorite, mostly because of his complicated personality and interesting past.

Ad

Trending

Recently, fans have been discussing one peculiar aspect of Jax's character in The Amazing Digital Circus: his irrational fear of corn. As one Redditor commented:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

“it reminds him of the farm, dunno what happened so we should be theorising on that”

As The Amazing Digital Circus progresses, the question of Jax's past becomes even more relevant. Is there a deeper, more traumatic experience from his childhood that links him to this strange phobia?

Ad

As the viewers eagerly theorize, many point to the possibility that Jax's fear of corn could be tied to his life on a farm.

“I think he means Jax was in a farm or his family owns a farm, but something traumatic happened that’s why he fears corn,” one Redditor suggested.

“Theory 1: just a random fear Theory 2: As a child he got lost in a cornfield,” another Redditor commented.

Ad

This comment suggests that Jax’s fear might be deeply linked to his past, particularly to his life on a farm.

“I think he means Jax was in a farm or his family owns a farm, but something traumatic happened that’s why he fears corn.” another fan added.

“Because it’s on a cob. Maybe he relates to Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. Rick didn’t want to go back to Cob planet because everything there was on a cob,” one Redditor weighed in with an entirely different perspective.

Ad

The idea of corn being “on a cob,” and linking it to Rick and Morty’s Cob planet, offers a somewhat abstract view of Jax’s fear. Perhaps the cob represents something Jax finds rigid, structured, or even a form of confinement, aligning with some of the deeper themes of the show.

“Maybe he grew up on a farm and got lost in a cornfield at some point?” speculated one fan.

Ad

The image of being surrounded by corn, unable to find a way out, could metaphorically represent feelings of entrapment, confusion, and fear of losing control.

“He lost a friend (irl or circus) in a corn field.” another fan raised the possibility that Jax’s fear may be linked to a personal loss.

“Got lost in a corn maze, had a massive panic attack, and now gets frightened by corn,” a fan mentioned.

Ad

Possibilities regarding Jax's fear in The Amazing Digital Circus

Expand Tweet

Ad

In The Amazing Digital Circus, Jax's fear of corn may stem from a very bad experience in his childhood. Some viewers speculate that Jax grew up on a farm, which may have affected how he feels in different ways.

According to this made-up backstory, Jax might have lived in a place where corn was always around, either to feed animals or to sell. The farm might have made him feel trapped or like he had lost his freedom because it was a place of routine and work.

Ad

Also read: Jason Bateman to star in a Netflix series, Black Rabbit

It's possible that Jax took care of an animal and fed it a lot of corn, like a piglet or a cow. When the animal got bigger, Jax may have grown attached to it, only to be forced to kill and butcher it when it was no longer useful.

Especially if Jax was forced to go through this when he was young, it could have been very upsetting and left him with emotional scars. So, the corn might also represent the loss of innocence and the weight of becoming an adult too soon.

Ad

Ad

In this speculative scenario, Jax's fear of corn might have something to do with both the physical and emotional facets of farm life. The corn could trigger memories of his past, a sign of how hard it is to survive and how innocent people have to be killed.

It could also help explain why he didn't connect with other people. Jax might have learned to hide his feelings to deal with the trauma he went through. His fear of corn, as shown in The Amazing Digital Circus, is likely a deep psychological wound that symbolizes his conflict with identity, masculinity, and social isolation.

Ad

Also read: Is a Netflix free trial available? Details explored

The Amazing Digital Circus is available to stream on Glitch Productions' YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More