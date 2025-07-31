"The kid was a lazy moron": The internet’s losing it over the accidental chaos that sparked the Area 51 fiasco

Area 51, one of the most secretive military bases in the world, unexpectedly became the center of a viral storm in 2019. The incident happened because a bored college student decided to create a joke Facebook event. That student, Matty Roberts, made the now-infamous “Storm Area 51” post as a late-night gag.

Ad

But within days, it exploded into a global internet sensation. Millions had RSVPed. The U.S. military issued warnings. Security costs soared past $11 million.

Now, years later, the public interest has been rekindled. This time, due to Netflix’s Trainwreck: Storm Area 51, a documentary chronicling the chaos that unfolded. Viewers are stunned at how something so massive came from someone so unprepared.

Online discussions have reignited frustration over how little effort Roberts put into organizing the aftermath of his viral success. Many believe that with proper planning and coordination, the joke could have evolved into a legitimate, large-scale event.

Ad

Trending

"I mean shes probably hemorrhaging money. A town of what? 50 people and the occasional visitor? Not like shes raking in the dough. She was smart to get on board. It would happen e8ther way and this way she gets something out of it. Just sucks that the kid was an absolute lazy moron who did nothing and both promoters screwed her" a Reddit user w rote.

Ad

Screenshot of a comment on reddit (Image via reddit)

The documentary highlights missed opportunities, messy logistics, and a lead figure who many think simply didn’t do enough.

Ad

"I still can't believe a dude made this whole thing up outta boredom. Like that just blows my mind how crazy it got and he wasnt even trying to do anything serious," a post on reddit said.

In the Netflix documentary, media producers, local law enforcement, festival organizers, and even local residents weighed in. Many believed that Roberts could have turned the chaos into a legitimate festival.

Ad

“If he wasn’t so wishy-washy, they definitely could've had a safe, fun event with 5k people or so,” a Redditor summed up the frustration.

"I blame Donnie and Frank mostly. Putting faith in a repeatedly impulsive kid when both knew better was dumb af. Connie trusted them who let Matty run wild," another netizen commented.

Ad

"He should’ve just started selling tickets and got a proper headcount rather than guessing how many of the 3M+ would actually show. Him and connie could’ve pulled in a couple million bucks and everyone could’ve had a safe great time," one user said.

What happens in Netflix’s Trainwreck: Storm Area 51?

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Image via Netflix Tudum)

It all began in Bakersfield, California, with a college student working at a vape shop. Matty Roberts, then 20 years old, had been listening to a Joe Rogan podcast episode featuring Bob Lazar, a UFO whistleblower who claimed to have worked on extraterrestrial technology inside this classified facility.

Ad

Inspired by the bizarre theories, Roberts decided to make a joke event page on Facebook titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” He created the event under the guise of his meme page, “Shitposting because I’m in shambles.”

The idea was ludicrous: if enough people rushed Area 51, some might survive the bullets and “see them aliens.” He added a ridiculous tactic for evasion, Naruto running, a reference to a Japanese anime where characters run with their arms extended backward to move faster.

Ad

By the time he went to bed, the post had gained traction. By morning, it was viral. Within days, millions had clicked “Interested” or “Going,” turning the Facebook joke into an actual concern for federal law enforcement.

The FBI visited Roberts. The Air Force released a statement warning citizens not to approach Area 51. And the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily restricted airspace around the base.

The making of a modern folklore

The viral post turned Area 51 into a meme magnet. Once a hub for classified military tests, Area 51 has long attracted conspiracy theorists. Claims about hidden UFOs, government cover-ups, and alien autopsies have swirled for decades. The secretive nature of the base made it a perfect setting for internet humor.

Ad

But in 2019, the meme breached containment. Brands started posting alien-themed content. Pornhub offered sponsorship. Fast-food chains released alien-inspired meals. Suddenly, Area 51 wasn’t just a top-secret base—it was a pop culture icon.

EDM, lawsuits, and government spending

Roberts responded by shifting focus from an actual raid to a proposed music festival, Alienstock. He partnered with Connie West, a resident of Rachel, Nevada, the closest town to the US Air Force facility in question.

Ad

But coordination failed. Conflicts with promoters, unclear logistics, and lack of experience led to canceled partnerships and confusion. Ultimately, two events occurred: one was a scaled-down version of Alienstock in Rachel, and the second was a celebration in Las Vegas. Neither event reflected the viral momentum or tone of the original Facebook post

Only about 150 people showed up at the actual gates of Area 51. Around 40 were escorted away by law enforcement. No one breached the facility. But in preparation, the U.S. military had been mobilized, erecting barriers, assigning troops, and even closing nearby airspace. Government spending reportedly exceeded $11 million.

Ad

Area 51 and the internet’s obsession

Why did the Area 51 post gain such traction? Some credit the timing. In 2019, meme culture was at its peak. Viral challenges, absurdist humor, and ironic events were common. Others point to the mythos of the classified USAF facility itself. The idea of aliens locked away by the government played into decades of science fiction and suspicion.

Some argue that viral internet culture often amplifies unexpected or absurd events. A harmless joke escalated into a major military concern not because people believed they could actually “see them aliens,” but because they wanted to be part of something absurd and unprecedented.

Ad

"Im just finding this series and I gotta say rewatching the Area 51 madness is making me howl! 😂 like Im loving how crazy people got into this," an online user commented.

The event gave the illusion of a mass movement online. In reality, only a handful of costumed attendees showed up, leaving behind questions about how institutions should respond to viral phenomena.

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Ad

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Image via Netflix)

The Nevada air base remains as secretive as ever. No aliens were found. No gates were breached. But the cultural footprint of the 2019 meme event lingers. It marked a moment when online absurdity collided with real-world consequences.

Ad

Netflix’s documentary attempts to capture this strange moment in time. The documentary features interviews with Matty, Connie, media insiders, law enforcement, and attendees. While the documentary does not extensively explore motivations or financial details, it documents how a viral event escalated beyond initial expectations

The event is also a reflection of the unpredictable power of meme culture. As one government agent in the documentary asks: “How do you police a joke?” That question remains unanswered.

Ad

Netflix's Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 was released on the streaming platform on July 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More