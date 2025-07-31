Will there be Untamed season 2? Renewal status and more

Although originally billed as a limited series, it's now confirmed that there will be Untamed season 2. On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Netflix announced that it is renewing the Eric Bana-led thriller series for a second season around two weeks after it premiered on the streaming platform on July 17, 2025.The renewal news comes after Untamed topped the Netflix Top 10 shows for two weeks in a row with over 26 million views so far. The strong ratings and viewership, plus its critical acclaim, likely helped the streamer give the show its speedy renewal despite originally announcing it as a limited series with only six episodes.Series star Eric Bana shared his excitement over the show getting another season via Netflix Tudum.&quot;I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life. The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can't wait to take Kyle on his next journey,&quot; said Eric.What to expect in Untamed season 2?Speaking of Kyle's next journey, the people behind Netflix's Untamed have a lot to say about what audiences can expect to see in the next season. While plot details are still scarce, the events at the end of Untamed season 1, plus the teasers from the show's creators, give a lot of context as to where Eric Bana's character will be in season 2.Kyle Turner successfully solved one of the biggest cases of his life at the season 1 finale, and he was ready to leave Yosemite National Park. He hits the road, leaving behind all the emotional baggage and the mysteries of the park's wilderness. This means that Kyle won't be at Yosemite in Untamed season 2, which series co-creator Mark L. Smith also confirmed via Netflix Tudum.&quot;This won't be the first park he's been in since Yosemite. He's been to a lot of parks. He's been busy, taking on a lot of cases. This will be the latest, and it'll be more impactful for him,&quot; said Mark. Based on Smith's comments about Kyle's season 2 destination, there's going to be a massive time jump from the events in the Untamed season 1 finale. So far, the show's creators have yet to share which park will be the setting for the second season, but they are aiming for it to be a different one from Yosemite.Series co-creator Elle Smith told Netflix Tudum that it won't be another person falling off another mountain in Untamed season 2.&quot;Whichever park we choose will be a character, and it will kind of play a role in Turner's emotional frame of mind,&quot; Elle shared.Eric Bana's Kyle Turner will be &quot;on his back foot&quot; in Untamed season 2The show hasn't shared a synopsis for Untamed season 2, but its creators teased what's going to happen to Eric Bana's Kyle Turner in the new season, and it's going to be a different one from when he was at Yosemite in season 1. Besides getting to know the new park, Kyle will be shoved into a new role that is foreign to him, and for those who have seen him in the previous season.Mark L. Smith shared with Netflix Tudum that, for Untamed season 2, they will take away the feeling of comfort Kyle had in his leading investigative role when he was at Yosemite. &quot;He was the one leading this charge [in season 1], and people followed him. And now, [we're] putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable,&quot; he said.It appears that in the second season, Kyle will take a role more similar to Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), his rookie sidekick in season 1.Read more: Where was Untamed filmed?So far, except for Eric Bana returning to his role, there is no confirmed cast list for the second season. However, given that he's going to be in a new park, the Untamed cast could mostly be new faces in season 2. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Untamed season 2 as the year progresses.