The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep is a three-part true-crime docuseries. It is set to premiere on June 5, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on SundanceTV. The series will also be available for streaming on Sundance Now and AMC+. Directed by Ellie Merz, it explores a shocking murder case through interviews and dramatic footage.

The series is based on a true story, focusing on the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren in Florida. A person dressed as a clown shot her on her doorstep, leaving investigators puzzled for decades.

The case involves infidelity and betrayal. A surprising twist years later revealed the motive and suspect, unraveling a complex web of deceit.

When and where to watch The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep

The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep premieres on SundanceTV on June 5, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show has a total of three episodes, each airing weekly on Thursdays at the same time.

The series will be available for binge-watching on Sundance Now and AMC+ starting June 5, 2025. It will also be available on Sky Crime in the UK and Germany. The three episodes are each 60 minutes long. No further seasons and other platforms have been announced for release so far.

Below is the table detailing the show's initial release schedule across different regions:

Regions (Time Zones) Date Time United States (ET) June 5, 2025 10 pm Germany (CET) June 6, 2025 4 am United Kingdom (GMT) June 6, 2025 2 am Australia (AEST) June 6, 2025 12 pm

SundanceTV requires a cable TV subscription. Since costs vary by provider, checking with them is advisable. For Sundance Now, subscription starts at $6.99/month or $59.99/year.

Plans for AMC+ start at $4.99/month (with ads) or $8.99/month (ad-free). Annual plans are $49.99 (with ads) or $83.88 (ad-free).

Sky Crime is available through Sky TV packages in the UK and Germany. Pricing varies by region and package, and hence, checking Sky’s official site for details is advisable.

The true story behind The Killer Clown: Murder on the Doorstep

Marlene Warren was shot by a person in disguise (Representative image via Unsplash/@ev)

The series follows the case of Marlene Warren’s murder and sheds light on its details through interviews with investigators, attorneys, and Marlene’s son, Joe. The first episode, airing June 5, 2025, covers the initial investigation into her death.

As reported by CBS News, in 1990, Marlene Warren, a wife and mother, was shot in the face on her Florida doorstep by someone dressed as a clown holding balloons and flowers. Her son Joe and his friends witnessed the crime.

Detectives suspected her husband, Michael Warren, due to their troubled marriage and rumors of his affair with Sheila Keen. Michael had a solid alibi, so no charges were filed.

A costume shop lead pointed to Sheila, who bought a clown outfit, wig, and makeup a few days before the murder. A Publix supermarket employee described a woman matching Sheila’s appearance buying balloons and flowers. Despite this, evidence was insufficient, and the case went cold. In 2017, new DNA and fiber evidence linked Sheila to the crime.

She was arrested, and in May 2023, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to avoid a life sentence. Sheila served a prison sentence for 18 months. Michael was never charged but profited from Marlene’s assets after her death. The case revealed a web of infidelity and deceit.

