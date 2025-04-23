The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 - All major easter eggs that fans have overlooked

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 debuted on HBO, signaling the comeback of the post-apocalyptic universe originally presented in the successful 2023 series. Drawing inspiration from the renowned video game by Naughty Dog, the second season persistently tracks Ellie (portrayed by Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) as they manage the brutal truths of a world devastated by a fungal infection.

Season 2 brings new characters and locations, broadening the universe in ways that echo significant events from the game's second installment. The debut was broadcast on April 20, 2025, and swiftly gained traction as a trending subject on social media platforms.

Although the main narrative has captured the majority of the focus, The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 features numerous subtle hints and easter eggs that link to the original game, the earlier season, and even real-life inspirations for the series.

These elements provide audiences with extra depth to the story and an understanding of the creators' goals for the show. Numerous nods are simple to overlook during an initial viewing, turning them into a topic of conversation for fans rewatching the episode. Here is an analysis of these missed easter eggs, accompanied by a brief summary of the episode's happenings.

All the easter eggs fans missed in The Last of Us season 2 episode 1

In The Last of Us season 2 episode 1, Ellie stumbles upon a familiar nod to the game—an 'Employee of the Month' board featuring a dog, directly referencing a safe code clue from the original gameplay. (Image via Hulu)

Ellie's bedroom in The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 which is located in the garage behind Joel's house is a detailed recreation of her space in the second game. Posters, drawings, and objects from The Last of Us Part II are carefully placed to replicate the environment fans will recognize. Her acoustic guitar, decorated with a butterfly motif, is identical to the one introduced at the beginning of the second game. This symbolizes her connection to Joel and the past.

A Pearl Jam record is visible on a shelf in Ellie’s garage apartment during a scene where Joel retrieves her guitar. The design appears to match their debut album, Ten, offering a subtle reference to the second game. In the game, Joel uses the song Future Days by Pearl Jam during a pivotal moment to reconnect with Ellie. Although this specific scene isn't adapted for the show, the inclusion of the record functions as a nod to that significant musical connection between the characters.

The room also features a Savage Starlight poster, referencing Ellie’s favorite comic book series, which has appeared in both the games and the previous season. Nearby are posters celebrating the 1969 moon landing, recalling Ellie’s childhood fascination with space, as revealed in a season 1 scene where she tells Joel she wanted to become an astronaut.

Items like cassette tapes, a White Stripes record, and a fictional band poster hint at Ellie’s musical interests. Her journal, another game element, is seen when she writes down a joke from Dina, a feature players regularly encounter while navigating the game.

On a functional level, gameplay nods are present. Ellie is shown cleaning her gun at a workbench, a mechanic used in the games for upgrading weapons. Her knife is stabbed into a table near the door, mimicking where players pick it up in the second game. The appearance of bricks and bottles, used in gameplay for distraction or combat, makes a notable return. Ellie uses a brown beer bottle during a patrol scene to lure a clicker, reflecting a precise gameplay tactic.

Elsewhere, a board listing patrol routes and a new character named Gail expand the world beyond what was seen in the game. Gail mentions her husband Eugene, a reference to the game’s lore, where Eugene is a former Firefly with connections to Tommy. The Employee of the Month board at Greenplace Market, featuring a white dog, recreates a puzzle clue from the second game.

A dance sequence between Dina and Ellie is a near-identical recreation of the game’s flashback moment. It includes the same music, setting, and dialogue. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla also appears in this scene, playing the charango, matching his cameo role in the game.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 recap

Joel appears tense during the Jackson town dance in The Last of Us season 2 episode 1, a moment loaded with emotional undercurrents and unresolved history. (Image via Hulu)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 begins with a five-year time jump, showing Joel and Ellie now living in the walled settlement of Jackson. Although they appear to have built a life within the community, their relationship is distant. Joel visits a therapist named Gail, who confronts him about his past, including the killing of her husband, Eugene.

Their conversation reveals Joel’s unresolved guilt and emotional strain, particularly around his decision to save Ellie at the cost of humanity’s potential cure. Ellie is seen trying to settle into her life in Jackson while also developing a bond with Dina.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 includes a patrol scene in which Dina and Ellie come across infected creatures in a supermarket. Ellie uses distraction tactics with a bottle and engages in combat with a new variant of the Infected. One that shows signs of intelligence by setting traps, mirroring enemy behaviors introduced in the second game.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 ends with Ellie writing in her journal and reflecting on recent events, including her past trauma and bite mark. A flashback sequence and a New Year’s Eve dance scene with Dina further build on her emotional state. This pacing and structure closely follow the narrative design used in the original game.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 not only continues the story of Joel and Ellie but also deepens the connection to its source material through hidden details and game-inspired references. These easter eggs provide fans with a deeper appreciation for the world and its characters.

As the season progresses, viewers may uncover even more connections that enrich the viewing experience. For now, these overlooked details offer a fresh way to rewatch the premiere and spot what others might have missed.

