“Bella just ain’t it” - Redditors react to The Last of Us season 2’s direction and controversial casting choices

The Last of Us season 2 premiered on April 13, 2025, with the episode titled Future Days, directed and written by Craig Mazin. Set five years after the events of the first season, the episode follows Joel and Ellie, whose relationship has become strained due to Joel’s previous actions. They now reside in Jackson, Wyoming, alongside Joel’s brother, Tommy, and Ellie’s friends Dina and Jesse.

A comment made on Reddit has attracted attention, where a user stated, “Bella just ain’t it,” referring to actor Bella Ramsey’s return as Ellie. The statement was made under a thread on r/TheLastOfUs2 and has triggered a mix of reactions from fans regarding the adaptation’s accuracy and character representation.

Many users on Reddit discussed whether Ramsey is the right fit for the role in the second season of the HBO adaptation, which continues to follow the storyline of the video game The Last of Us Part II. While some expressed concerns over character resemblance and continuity, others defended the decision, pointing out Ramsey’s established connection with the role in the first season.

The discourse has also touched on the broader direction the showrunners are taking, including casting changes for other key characters in The Last of Us season 2. The reactions reflect a range of opinions but remain grounded in comparing the original game and its live-action adaptation.

“Just looked up Cali Spaeny and she would have been an amazing Ellie. Bella makes Ellie so boring. Like many others have said, there’s zero charisma even after the time jump. Hopefully it gets better later in the season but I’m not hopeful.” - u/SweatyBreakfast950.

“I gotta be honest because I’m not even a part two hater, I actually liked the game. But the other sub won’t let me speak poorly about anything. Bella was ok as a younger Ellie. But my god is the fight scene a tough watch. She looks like she’s 3’11’’ at 14 years old and I don’t think I can actually see Ellie the same way now.” - u/ImSoDisappointed.

“I agree Bella just isn’t giving Ellie. I didn’t even like her as younger Ellie but that was just aesthetics-wise. Her acting was pretty decent and she has a lot of Ellie’s mannerisms from the game. It’s just her look that’s not a good fit.” - u/Orca_Cakes.

Other fans continued to express varied takes. Some pointed out physical mismatches for both Ellie and Abby, while others felt the acting quality was strong despite casting concerns. There was also mention of chemistry between key characters and how closely the casting choices align with the tone of the game.

“She should had gotten ripped before airing at least. She is exceptionally small and she has to pull off being a bad ass man-sized killer. Abby should had been Ellie and they should found some UFC girl for Abby. But she and everyone is doing exceptional acting. It’s not their fault they were a miscast.” - u/Leechr.

“I enjoyed Ellie in this episode and I can see Bella pulling it off, but I agree the casting should’ve been much better." - u/SSquared262.

“Bella is an excellent actress and did a great job but I do think she is a miscast. I didn’t feel the chemistry with Bella and Dina like I did for the other girlfriend last season. Also yes, it’s hard to buy Bella as a bad ass. She is small like Ellie but she isn’t athletic at all. I feel like the girl playing Abby looks more like how I’d imagine Ellie.” - u/ParkEngineer208.

Some viewers also took the opportunity to reflect on both Ellie’s and Abby’s physical portrayals in The Last of Us season 2 and how well they translate from the game to the screen. These opinions focused less on acting performance and more on character believability in terms of physicality and screen presence, particularly in action-heavy sequences.

“Was in the first season too. I don’t know how anyone likes this portrayal of Ellie. Has absolutely nothing on the game’s Ellie. And to clarify, I don’t blame Bella Ramsey. She just took a great opportunity offered to her.” - u/Ok_Librarian_7731.

“Am I the only one that thinks Abby and especially Ellie are just not at all intimidating? And I can’t stand the nicely done hair in THE APOCALYPSE.” - u/TheGulagMinistry.

“I was so disappointed with their choice for Abby. Like I wanted buff Abby 🤣🤣 that was pretty much her whole thing.” - u/WholeMilkJo.

The ongoing fan discourse primarily focuses on Bella Ramsey’s portrayal of Ellie in The Last of Us season 2. The feedback stems from the changes made in the adaptation and how closely the show aligns with the video game’s version of events and characters.

While not all users agreed on the casting, most acknowledged that The Last of Us season 2 continues in a direction distinct from the game, and that performance may carry more weight than physical resemblance.

There were also mentions of the larger creative decisions by the showrunners, such as sticking closely to The Last of Us Part II storyline and introducing new characters. The reactions remain divided, but the discussion has continued to gain traction on social media platforms, especially among long-time fans of the game franchise.

Everything we know about The Last of Us season 2 so far

Ellie and Dina ride out into the snowy wilderness in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via NowTV)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 features new characters, such as Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, and Gail, portrayed by Catherine O’Hara. The episode received acclaim from critics for its direction, cinematography, screenplay, and acting, with particular emphasis on the performances of Pascal, Ramsey, and O’Hara. The debut drew 5.3 million viewers on its opening day.

In The Last of Us season 2 episode 1, Joel and Ellie manage their intricate relationship while confronting fresh dangers. Ellie comes across a different kind of infected that seems quicker and more cunning than earlier ones, heightening worries about the increasing threat. In the meantime, Joel turns to Gail for therapy, expressing his internal conflict and remorse regarding previous choices.

The episode concludes with a New Year’s Eve party in Jackson, where tensions escalate, and the ominous presence of Abby and her group watching the town from afar foreshadows upcoming battles. The Last of Us season 2 will feature seven episodes, and HBO has revealed a third season, assuring that the series will adapt the game’s plot over several seasons.

