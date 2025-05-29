The Leftovers season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored 

It's been over eight years since The Leftovers season 3 concluded the supernatural drama television series created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta. The series was based on Perrotta's novel of the same name, published in 2011.
It explores a society where people are dealing with the sudden disappearance of 140 million people. The main characters are police chief Kevin Garvey played by Justin Thoreoux, his wife Laurie played by Amy Brenneman, and a grieving widow Nora Durst played by Carrie Coon.
The main cast remained the same throughout the show, while some new faces appeared in every season. The supporting cast includes Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Chris Zylka, Margaret Qualley, Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Victoria Haralabidou, and Regina King.
The main characters of The Leftovers season 3
Justin Theroux as Kevin Garvey
Justin Theroux played the lead role of Kevin Garvey, Mapleton's chief of police, who gave it all to keep things as stable as possible post 'Sudden Departure.'
Theroux is a celebrated actor, writer, and filmmaker. He gained recognition for David Lynch's Mulholland Drive, after minor roles in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and American Psycho. He directed the 2007 comedy Dedication, and has also been a screenwriter for Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2, and Rock of Ages.
Carrie Coon as Nora Durst
Carrie Coon plays Nora Durst, who lost her entire family in the Departure. Throughout the show, she desperately seeks to be reunited with her loved ones.
Nora Durst was Coon's breakout performance, who had made her film debut the same year with Gone Girl. She had previously been active on stage, having played Honey in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Her other prominent projects include The Post, Fargo, and The White Lotus.
Amy Brenneman as Laurie Garvey
Amy Brenneman played Kevin's wife Laurie Garvey, a therapist, dedicated to helping the people affected by the Departure process their grief and trauma.
Brenneman's breakout performance came as Detective Janice Licalsi in the police drama series NYPD Blue, which was followed by films such as Heat, Fear, and Daylight in the mid-90s. She has also worked in Private Practice, The Jane Austen Book Club, and Nine Lives.
The additional cast of The Leftovers season 3
- Christopher Eccleston as Matt Jamison
- Scott Glenn as Kevin Garvey, Sr.
- Kevin Carroll as John Murphy
- Jovan Adepo as Michael Murphy
- Janel Moloney as Mary Jamison
- Regina King as Erika Murphy
- Chris Zylka as Tom Garvey
- Liv Tyler as Meg Abbott
- Ann Dowd as Patti Levin
- Lindsay Duncan as Grace Playford
- Katja Herbers as Dr. Eden
- Victoria Haralabidou as Dr. Bekker
- David Gulpilil as Christopher Sunday
What is The Leftovers season 3 about?
The Leftovers season 3 followed multiple storylines, but the most striking one was the belief shared by some characters that the seventh anniversary of the Departure would bring a second apocalypse, creating massive conflict and tension.
Here's the official synopsis of the show by HBO:
"It has been called 'The Departure': a stunning global event in which more than 140 million people simply vanished. From Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof and author Tom Perrotta (on whose bestseller this is based) comes this epic drama series that focuses on the 'leftovers' of the town of Mapleton as they react to this inexplicable event three years later."
