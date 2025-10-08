The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Morning Show season 4 has been putting Alex, Bradley, and other characters to the test with intense twists and turns. From the new era of UBN to the mysterious Wolf River story, there is a lot of chaos that viewers are witnessing this season.

Episode 4 saw the team pushed to their limits as a breaking news story dropped unexpectedly. Each character had their own share of hurdles to overcome, raising the tension every moment in the latest drop. Leaving the viewers with a big revelation, anticipation is high for what's coming next in the series.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 5, titled 'Amari', will release on October 15, 2025, on Apple TV+.

When does The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 will follow the aftermath of the big revelations in the Wolf River case, as well as other varied developments. Apple TV+ will drop the fifth episode, 'Amari', on October 15, 2025.

The viewers will get to watch episode 5 of the series at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET in the U.S. For the international viewers, the release timings are as follows:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) October 15, 2025 12 am PT United States (Eastern Time) October 15, 2025 3 am ET United Kingdom (BST) October 15, 2025 8 am BST Australia (AEST) October 15, 2025 5 pm AEST India (IST) October 15, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) October 15, 2025 4 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) October 15, 2025 9 am CEST South Africa (SAST) October 15, 2025 9 am SAST

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming platform for The Morning Show season 4. To watch all the latest episodes and previous seasons of the show, viewers can subscribe to the OTT platform at the price of $12.99/month. Subscriptions through Apple One and other offers can also be explored by interested users.

How many episodes are left in The Morning Show season 4?

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The journey in the media industry has never been easy for Alex and Bradley in the series, with their personal actions and professional choices defining their stories. The Morning Show season 4 has brought the two protagonists back to Apple TV+, showcasing how they navigate through the company merger, changing times, and personal struggles.

So far, the viewers have gotten to witness Bradley and Chip's investigation of the Wolf River story, Alex's complex challenges at UBN, Stella and Celine's dynamics, Cory's tricks and failures, and more. With many more questions to be answered ahead, the upcoming episodes will be pivotal in shaping the story of this season.

The series has a total of ten episodes, with four episodes released so far. Here is a list of all the upcoming episodes and when they will arrive:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 5 Amari October 15, 2025 6 If Then October 22, 2025 7 TBA October 29, 2025 8 TBA November 5, 2025 9 TBA November 12, 2025 10 TBA November 19, 2025

The Morning Show season 4 episode 4 ending explained: Who killed the Wolf River story?

A brief recap of The Morning Show season 4 episode 4

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The latest episode, 'Love the Questions', began with Yanko's preparations for a proposal to his girlfriend, Ariana. He planned to ask the big question live on TMS, making it a special moment for the couple. However, things take a different turn when a breaking news regarding an aircraft emergency shakes the newsroom.

Mia's absence is felt in the backend, but the team manages to handle all the challenges that the news story posed to them. Meanwhile, Bradley and Chip's investigation into the Wolf River story takes a new turn when they find Eagle News' negative coverage of Ethan, the lawyer associated with the Wolf River victims.

Alex's father brought one of the toughest challenges for her in the latest episode. Handling his plagiarism allegations and negotiating with his student, Justice, brings Alex to make tough decisions towards the end.

Cory readies to make his entry into UBN, but Celine makes him a bigger offer than he asked for. Seeking personal advantage in the deal, she also pushes him to reveal what he knew about Stella that made her agree to his demand. Tense exchanges are shown in the episode between the two, proving that there are troubles coming ahead in the series.

Towards the end of the episode, big revelations regarding the Wolf River story leave Bradley and Chip shocked. This also leaves her blossoming relationship with Cory at stake.

Major events to expect from The Morning Show season 4 episode 5

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

After the chaos that unfolded in episode 4, a wave of troubles is approaching the characters ahead in The Morning Show season 4. Not only will they reshape the existing dynamics, but they will also bring the characters to face unexpected twists in their journeys.

Here are some expected developments for episode 5:

Bradley learns that Cory killed the Wolf River story in the past. Given their romantic feelings, which rekindled this season, the new revelation might change their relationship in episode 5.

Alex does not agree to Justice's demands, putting her father's situation at risk. More developments in this story can be expected in episode 5.

Cory spills the beans about Stella and Miles' affair to Celine. How she reacts to it and what her next course of action would be is something episode 5 may touch upon.

Yanko puts a pause on his proposal and seems visibly disturbed by Claire's news in episode 4. The next episode may explore his next course of action.

Mia is still not back at UBN, and her absence is felt by everyone at the company. Episode 5 may give more updates on her return.

Along with these developments, shocking events and altercations can come ahead in the series and wreak havoc for the characters.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

