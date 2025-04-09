The Rookie season 7 episode 13 recap: What happened to Viggo Nash?

The Rookie season 7 episode 13, which aired on ABC on April 8, 2025, sees the LAPD team handling the murder case of Viggo Nash. Nash is killed when a motorcyclist throws a grenade into his car during a routine traffic stop. The attack later leads police to uncover his criminal past and a planned assassination.

The episode also focuses on other storylines, like Nolan and Bailey's meeting with a social worker and Miles' character development. Additionally, an infamous villain makes a comeback, raising questions about the show's direction in the coming episodes.

The Rookie season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025, and new episodes air every Tuesday.

The Rookie season 7 episode 13: Viggo Nash is killed because of his past criminal ties

In The Rookie season 7 episode 13, the murder of Viggo Nash unravels a criminal conspiracy rooted in his past.

At the beginning of the episode, Nolan pulls Nash over for a speeding violation. Out of nowhere, a motorcyclist rides by and lobs a grenade into the car, killing Nash on the spot. Nolan gets a good look at the motorcycle, which leads investigators to Mack Wheeler, a known associate of Nash from Las Vegas.

Further digging reveals Nash and Wheeler were involved in a planned home invasion that doubled as a cover.

Wheeler planned the assassination of famous football player AJ Knox. Nash had discovered the truth and may have been planning to back out or talk to the police, making him a liability to the people behind the operation.

The investigation takes a turn when Celina finds Nash’s wife tortured but alive, further confirming that someone was sending a message. Eventually, the same motorcycle is found at her home, solidifying Wheeler’s involvement. Everything clicks when the team learns that Knox’s childhood friend, Sean, is deep in debt and trying to profit off Knox.

Luckily, Miles is friends with Knox from his basketball days and is with him when the LAPD discovers the truth. Lucy and Celina are also there to help Rachel, and they catch the would-be assassins in the act. Backup arrives just in time to arrest everyone involved, including Wheeler. The operation brings down the entire scheme and ends the case.

The Rookie season 7 episode 13: Who is behind the campaign to discredit the LAPD?

In The Rookie season 7 episode 13, Nolan finds himself at the center of a disturbing smear campaign. Billboards start appearing across the city with the question, “Is John Nolan a dirty cop?” Though framed as a question, it’s clear someone is trying to damage his reputation.

At first, Nolan suspects it may be pushback for the police reform work he’s been doing with fellow officers, but none of his colleagues are targeted. The campaign escalates when the billboards begin appearing on buses, this time dropping the question mark, making the claim libelous. Later, Angela and Nyla are also targeted. This development allows the department to take legal action.

The attack couldn’t come at a worse time for Nolan and Bailey, who are in the middle of interviews with a social worker as they pursue adoption. The social worker sees the billboard and later concludes that their dangerous careers make them ineligible to adopt. Heartbroken, the pair realizes their dream of becoming parents may never come true.

Eventually, Wesley discovers the person behind the smear campaign, serial killer Liam Glasser, whom the team caught in previous episodes. He was attempting to taint the jury pool ahead of his trial by discrediting Nolan and other officers who could testify against him. Fans can look forward to seeing how the department navigates this obstacle in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

