The Rookie season 7 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's police procedural drama The Rookie season 7 will return with episode 15, titled A Deadly Secret on April 22, 2025. The following episode focuses on the case of a missing person related to John Nolan. The case is filmed in a documentary style, a format that the show has followed every season for one episode.

The series stars Nathan Fillion in the lead role of John Nolan, and follows the personal and professional lives of officers and detectives in the Los Angeles Police Department. Season 7 had three new additions to the ensemble cast. Deric Augustine joins as Miles Penn, Patrick Keleher plays Seth Ridley, and Ivan Hernandez portrays K. Graham. The current season is slated for 18 episodes, concluding on July 2, 2025.

When will The Rookie season 7, episode 15 be released?

As stated above, The Rookie season 7 episode 15, titled A Deadly Secret, will air on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 9 PM ET on ABC.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 22, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time April 22, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time April 22, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time April 22, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch The Rookie season 7, episode 15?

The Rookie season 7, episode 15, titled A Deadly Secret will air on ABC next Tuesday at its scheduled time slot. The episode will be available to stream the following day, April 23, 2025, on Hulu.

Hulu subscriptions start at $9.99/month, and viewers can choose from multiple bundled plans with Disney+ and Max. The episode can be accessed on demand through the ABC app and website later. It is advised to check availability in different regions.

A brief recap of The Rookie season 7, episode 14

In The Rookie season 7, episode 14, the LAPD confronts a dark web conspiracy and an abduction case. Tim becomes a target on a hitman-for-hire website, prompting an investigation led by the FBI's top profiler, Laura Stenson. The team tracks down the assassin El Malvado, who is ultimately killed by Angela during a confrontation.

Meanwhile, Celina and Lucy are approached by Taylor, whose pregnant sister, Aria, has been missing for two weeks. Their investigation leads them to a woman offering shelter to expectant mothers, who has ulterior motives. They discover Aria held captive and her newborn taken away. In a tense rescue, Lucy subdues the woman, saving both mother and child.

This case affects Celina, as it echoes her own trauma of losing her sister, Blanca. The episode also touches on Celina's confrontation with a podcaster exploiting Blanca's story, highlighting the fine line between awareness and exploitation.

Additionally, rookie Miles Penn takes on the task of updating the LAPD's outdated training videos. He strikes a deal with Tim, who agrees to star in the new videos in exchange for Miles' assistance in the LAPD's flag football game against the LAFD.

Preview of The Rookie season 7, episode 15

The logline of the upcoming episode reads,

"Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person's case connected to John."

The Rookie returns to its beloved documentary format in season 7, episode 15, as some filmmakers chronicle the LAPD's probe into Abigail Tierney’s disappearance. Her connection to Nolan and her investigation into Westview Hospital, linked to multiple serial killers, makes this a personal and suspenseful case for the entire team.

In an interview with TV Insider dated April 15, 2025, showrunner Alexi Hawley talked about the upcoming episode, saying,

“Episode 15 has a few unexpected revelations as part of our true crime documentary episode, some things said that a camera caught that maybe they weren’t supposed to, which I think is fun."

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie.

