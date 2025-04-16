The Rookie season 7 episode 14 recap: Who killed El Malvado?

The Rookie season 7 continues to blend high-stakes action with personal storylines, and Episode 14 is no exception. Premiering in 2018, the series follows the professional and personal journeys of LAPD officers. This week's episode dives into the dark web, unresolved trauma, and police reform, all while keeping up the character-driven moments fans love.

The episode also brings back the infamous hitman El Malvado, who previously appeared in episode 5 of this season. Malvado was hired to kill Jason Wyler, and Bailey helped him. After Malvado resurfaces as part of a dark web hitman-for-hire investigation, the LAPD and FBI track him down.

During an attempted arrest, Malvado goes for his gun, forcing Angela Lopez to shoot him. His death closes a chapter, but it also leaves a trail of unanswered questions since Bailey’s association with him still hasn't come to light.

The Rookie season 7 episode 14: Angela Lopez kills El Malvado in an encounter

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14, the LAPD teams up with the FBI after Sergeant Tim Bradford is named as a target on a dark web hitman-for-hire site. The site connects anonymous clients with professional killers, and the team scrambles to warn those on the target list while trying to track down the hitmen involved.

FBI profiler Laura Stensen joins the case, and their investigation leads them to a familiar threat, El Malvado, the same hitman Bailey once helped to take out her abusive ex-husband. As the team closes in, Malvado is spotted at a golf course preparing to kill his next target. A tense confrontation unfolds between him, Tim, and Nolan, but just as things spiral out of control, Angela arrives on the scene.

When Malvado reaches for his gun, Angela fatally shoots him, ending the manhunt. His death wraps up the dark web case, but Bailey's connection remains a haunting loose end.

The Rookie season 7 episode 14: Celina and Lucy handle the abduction case of a pregnant woman

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14, Celina is blindsided when a true crime podcast announces it will cover the case of her sister Blanca’s abduction and murder, a personal trauma she has carried for years. The podcaster, Heather Marie, is more interested in sensationalizing the tragedy than honoring the victim, prompting Celina to confront her and stop the interview with her mother.

It’s during this encounter that Celina and Lucy are approached by Taylor, whose pregnant sister Aria has been missing for two weeks. Initially dismissed by authorities, Taylor turns to the media for help, but Heather isn't interested until Celina gets involved. Digging into Aria’s last steps, Lucy and Celina learn she contacted a woman offering housing for struggling pregnant women.

The woman turns out to be unstable, having kidnapped Aria, stolen her newborn, and locked her in the basement to use as a source of breast milk. After a tense standoff, Lucy and Celina rescue both mother and child, bringing a disturbing case to a close.

Miles takes up a new assignment

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 14, rookie officer Miles Penn takes on a new assignment, revamping the LAPD’s outdated training videos. After attending a poorly attended police reform meeting organized by Nyla, Miles suggests that the academy’s decades-old training content needs serious updating. It should be done not just to reflect modern policing but also to prevent real harm.

Tim agrees and accepts to star in the new videos, but only after striking a deal. In exchange, Miles must help the LAPD flag football team beat the LAFD. Miles accepts, and after a lighthearted battle, the LAPD wins. Fans can look forward to seeing Tim hold his end of the deal in the upcoming episodes of The Rookie season 7.

