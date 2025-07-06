The Sinclair family tree in We Were Liars, explained

The Sinclair family lineage in We Were Liars is central to the narrative's enigma and framework. It establishes the basis for the personal conflicts and connections that develop over generations. E. Lockhart’s book of the same title presents a family residing on a secluded island in the summer, where relationships, hidden truths, and repercussions connect. The television adaptation of We Were Liars has heightened fascination with the Sinclair family and their intricate history.

The Sinclair family is organized around Harris Sinclair and his offspring. Harris, the father figure of the family, has three daughters: Carrie, Bess, and Penny. The personal connections among their children, Harris, and each other form a network of interactions that propel the narrative. Yet, not all familial connections are revealed at once, and the concealed elements significantly influence the story's progression.

Comprehending the Sinclair family lineage necessitates following the function of each generation within the tale and observing how these relationships influence the story's conclusion. Although the overall layout of the Sinclair family tree is simple, the connections between the characters frequently embody the larger themes of guilt, silence, and sorrow within the narrative. To grasp the emotional and narrative shifts in We Were Liars, it is crucial to outline the Sinclair family tree.

Meet the Sinclair parents and grandparents

Harris and Tipper Sinclair during a family gathering. (Image via Prime Video)

Harris Sinclair is a Harvard alumnus and the affluent head of the Sinclair family. He owns Beechwood Island, the place where the whole family convenes each summer. Harris resides in the primary residence, Clairmont, and oversees critical decisions regarding the island's future and the family's resources. His impact extends over three generations, and much of the familial conflict in We Were Liars arises from his decisions.

Tipper Taft Sinclair, the spouse of Harris, served as the matriarch of the family. She is not alive in the current timeline of We Were Liars but is shown in flashbacks. Her passing signifies a shift in the family’s relationships. The family feels Tipper's absence profoundly, particularly Harris, whose behavior noticeably starts to change after that.

Harris and Tipper were parents to four daughters: Carrie, Penny, Bess, and Rosemary. Rosemary passed away as a young girl in an accident, a detail that is only briefly referenced in the series. The three remaining daughters maintain unique connections with Harris and vary in their approaches to their roles within the family dynamic in We Were Liars.

Carrie Sinclair and her children

Carrie Sinclair with her sons Johnny and Will. (Image via Prime Video)

Carrie Sinclair, the eldest of the Sinclair daughters, lives in the Red Gate house on Beechwood Island. She is a recovering drug addict and has been sober for several years. Carrie is the mother of Johnny Sinclair Dennis and Will Sinclair Dennis, both of whom she had with her ex-husband William Dennis, who does not appear in the adaptation of We Were Liars.

Carrie is in a long-term relationship with Ed Patil, who is of Indian descent. Despite their long-standing relationship, Carrie hesitates to marry Ed due to concerns over her inheritance. Her reluctance stems from Harris’s disapproval and the belief that marriage may impact her financial future within the Sinclair structure in We Were Liars.

Johnny Sinclair Dennis, her elder son, is a key member of the Liars. He is outgoing and deeply connected to his cousins and Gat. Will, her younger son, is still a child and largely stays out of the main events but is shown dealing with nightmares and stress related to the family’s environment in We Were Liars.

Penny Sinclair and her daughter

Penny Sinclair and Cadence share a moment on the lawn of Windemere. (Image via Prime Video)

Penny Sinclair is the middle daughter of Harris and Tipper. She lives in Windemere and is recently divorced from Sam Eastman, who does not appear in the series. Penny expects special treatment from her father because her daughter Cadence is the oldest grandchild.

Cadence “Cady” Sinclair Eastman is the main character and narrator in We Were Liars. She is portrayed by Emily Alyn Lind and is central to the plot. Cady experiences memory loss following an accident in “Summer 15” and spends the story trying to understand what happened. She is part of the Liars and forms a close romantic bond with Gat. Her struggle with amnesia and physical pain drives the main mystery in We Were Liars.

Penny is highly protective of Cady and feels entitled to a larger portion of the inheritance. Her relationship with her sisters is tense and often argumentative, especially regarding Harris’s decisions and expectations.

Bess Sinclair and her children

Bess Sinclair and her daughters Bonnie, Liberty, and Mirren pose outside Cuddledown. (Image via Prime Video)

Bess Sinclair along with her kids Bess Sinclair Sheffield, the youngest of the surviving Sinclair sisters, resides at Cuddledown with her spouse Brody Sheffield. Bess is frequently observed attempting to manage the family's matters, particularly after Tipper’s passing. She is considered the most obedient of the sisters, remaining near her family and depending on their wealth to ensure stability in We Were Liars.

Bess and Brody are parents to three daughters: Mirren, Bonnie, and Liberty. In the original novel, Bess has a son named Taft, but he is excluded from the We Were Liars television adaptation.

Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, the firstborn of Bess’s offspring, is among the Liars. She is creative, inquisitive, and connected to Cady and Johnny. Her narrative is connected to the emotional fabric of the series. Bonnie and Liberty are twins commonly known as the Littles. They are younger than the Liars and less engaged in the primary events, yet they remain part of the family dynamic in We Were Liars.

Bess attempts to portray her family as the most stable and successful, even though there are hidden problems. Her connection with Brody is tense, particularly because of his absence and the financial issues that arise in We Were Liars.

Gat Patil and his connection to the Sinclairs

Cady and Gat share a quiet moment on the beach. (Image via Prime video)

Gat Patil is not biologically related to the Sinclairs but is closely tied to the family through his uncle Ed Patil, Carrie’s partner. Gat has been visiting Beechwood Island since childhood and has grown up alongside the Sinclair cousins.

Despite his long-term presence, Gat often feels like an outsider. His Indian heritage and Harris's passive prejudice are clear obstacles to full inclusion. Gat’s bond with Cady deepens as the series progresses, eventually turning romantic in We Were Liars.

Gat is one of the four Liars and is deeply philosophical, socially conscious, and aware of the privilege that surrounds the Sinclair family. His relationship with Cady adds a layer of complexity, as it challenges the Sinclair family’s rigid views in We Were Liars.

How inheritance creates conflict in the Sinclair family

Carrie, Penny, and Bess relax at the beach in We Were Liars. (Image via Prime Video)

Inheritance is a driving force in the Sinclair family's internal conflict. Harris Sinclair holds control over the family assets, including the island’s four houses. Rather than divide things equally or clearly, he maintains ambiguity, creating competition among his daughters in We Were Liars.

Carrie, Bess, and Penny each position themselves as deserving of Harris’s favor. Carrie refrains from marrying Ed due to fear of losing her share. Penny believes her loyalty and her position as mother to the eldest grandchild should be rewarded. Bess appears to follow Harris’s expectations most closely, even avoiding her trust fund to demonstrate discipline.

This unresolved financial pressure creates tension that affects all generations. The cousins witness the competition and are shaped by it. Their reactions to their parents’ behavior help explain their eventual choices in the story.

The Liars and their role in We Were Liars

The Liars sit together in a reflective scene from We Were Liars. ( Image via Prime Video)

The Liars consist of Cadence, Johnny, Mirren, and Gat. During their summers at Beechwood Island, they develop a strong connection. In contrast to the younger cousins, they exchange meals, secrets, and intimate discussions. Their solidarity contrasts with the broken connections between their parents.

The word “Liars” is never completely defined, yet it implies concealment, mutual culpability, and a crucial moment in their existence. The group plays a key role in the occurrences that result in Cady's memory loss, although the reality gradually reveals itself in the narrative of We Were Liars.

As Cady recovers pieces of her memory, her comprehension of the family, the incident, and her connections with others transforms. The Liars embody a blend of innocence and recklessness, and their narrative serves as the emotional centerpiece of the series.

Grasping the Sinclair family lineage in We Were Liars is crucial for tracking the narrative’s progression and emotional implications. The Prime Video adaptation, which premiered on June 18, 2025, retains the framework of the original novel, adding some fresh aspects from the prequel Family of Liars.

Season 1 introduces depth by referencing Rosemary, the fourth Sinclair sister who passed away early, and by elaborating on the dynamics between characters such as Gat and Ed. Regardless of slight variations, the family interactions stay steady across the series.

With various generations, lingering grief, and power disputes focused on inheritance, the Sinclair family lineage clarifies much of the tension that propels the narrative. For both viewers and readers, following these connections aids in uncovering the broader enigma within We Were Liars.

