The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

With one team member down and more conspiracies coming to the surface, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 promises to bring even more thrilling action and drama that will set up the show's grand finale. Perash is dead, Hastings killed a 'friendly,' and there's suspicion on Haverford and his bottom line.Titled Pawns &amp; Kings, Edwards' resolve will be tested in the next episode as he determines whom he can trust. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 drops next week on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Amazon Prime Video. With only two episodes left in the prequel series, expect intense action and massive revelations as Edwards' high-stakes mission continues.When does The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series releases one episode per week except for the premiere, which dropped three at the same time. This means The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive next Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the usual time of 3:00 am Eastern Time.Check out the table below for the exact release timing for the show's penultimate episode in several major time zones worldwide.Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeWednesday, September 17, 20253 amCentral TimeWednesday, September 17, 20252 amMountain TimeWednesday, September 17, 20251 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 17, 20257 amCentral European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 amEastern European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 202512:30 pmAustralian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 20255 pmLike the previous episodes, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 and all remaining episodes will be exclusively streaming on Prime Video as it is an Amazon Original series. Subscriptions for Prime Video alone cost $8.99, while Amazon Prime subscriptions that offer access to the streaming service and other perks start at $14.99.How many episodes are left in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?There are only seven episodes in the prequel series, one episode short of the first season of the original The Terminal List. This means that next week's The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 is the penultimate episode in the series, and only one more comes after that, the finale. Here's the finale's release date for those who don't want to miss out on the grand ending of the show.Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed - September 24, 2025A brief recap of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)There was plenty of thrilling action and multiple deaths in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5. Eliza Perash is dead after unknown assailants planted a bomb on her and Edwards' car. Edwards survived with the bearings, but he's now alone and unsure whom to trust after Perash confessed that her main mission was to find out what's up with Haverford and the Shepherd.In Austria, Hastings unknowingly killed a friendly German intelligence officer after he tortured him for answers, thinking that he was part of the Khalid convoys that ambushed them in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4. Meanwhile, Tal was in Munich, tracking down and ultimately killing the Shepherd in self-defense while retrieving information from his laptop.Major events to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6After Eliza Perash's death in episode 5 and her revelations about Haverford, here are some highlights and potential plot developments in the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6:Edwards may confront Haverford based on Perash's suspicions about him and the Shepherd once he delivers the case containing the bearings.Like Edwards, Hastings will be hunting for answers in episode 6. He was already wary of Haverford and had previously voiced his opinions about him to Edwards, and he will be looking for answers as to why the German intelligence tried to kill them.Tal will be making her next move alone. With Perash dead, her mission to bring the bearings to Munich, to Tal, is bust, but Tal is bound to learn something from the Shepherd's laptop.Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 as the series nears its end.