  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6: Release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 10, 2025 10:59 GMT
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video)

With one team member down and more conspiracies coming to the surface, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 promises to bring even more thrilling action and drama that will set up the show's grand finale. Perash is dead, Hastings killed a 'friendly,' and there's suspicion on Haverford and his bottom line.

Ad

Titled Pawns & Kings, Edwards' resolve will be tested in the next episode as he determines whom he can trust. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 drops next week on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Amazon Prime Video.

With only two episodes left in the prequel series, expect intense action and massive revelations as Edwards' high-stakes mission continues.

When does The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 come out?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The series releases one episode per week except for the premiere, which dropped three at the same time. This means The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 will arrive next Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the usual time of 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Check out the table below for the exact release timing for the show's penultimate episode in several major time zones worldwide.

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Eastern TimeWednesday, September 17, 20253 am
Central TimeWednesday, September 17, 20252 am
Mountain TimeWednesday, September 17, 20251 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 17, 20257 am
Central European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 am
Eastern European TimeWednesday, September 17, 20259 am
Indian Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 202512:30 pm
Australian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 17, 20255 pm
Ad

Like the previous episodes, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 and all remaining episodes will be exclusively streaming on Prime Video as it is an Amazon Original series. Subscriptions for Prime Video alone cost $8.99, while Amazon Prime subscriptions that offer access to the streaming service and other perks start at $14.99.

How many episodes are left in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?

There are only seven episodes in the prequel series, one episode short of the first season of the original The Terminal List. This means that next week's The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 is the penultimate episode in the series, and only one more comes after that, the finale. Here's the finale's release date for those who don't want to miss out on the grand ending of the show.

Ad
  • Episode 7: The Wolf You Feed - September 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

There was plenty of thrilling action and multiple deaths in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5. Eliza Perash is dead after unknown assailants planted a bomb on her and Edwards' car. Edwards survived with the bearings, but he's now alone and unsure whom to trust after Perash confessed that her main mission was to find out what's up with Haverford and the Shepherd.

Ad

In Austria, Hastings unknowingly killed a friendly German intelligence officer after he tortured him for answers, thinking that he was part of the Khalid convoys that ambushed them in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 4. Meanwhile, Tal was in Munich, tracking down and ultimately killing the Shepherd in self-defense while retrieving information from his laptop.

Major events to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6

After Eliza Perash's death in episode 5 and her revelations about Haverford, here are some highlights and potential plot developments in the upcoming The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6:

Ad
  • Edwards may confront Haverford based on Perash's suspicions about him and the Shepherd once he delivers the case containing the bearings.
  • Like Edwards, Hastings will be hunting for answers in episode 6. He was already wary of Haverford and had previously voiced his opinions about him to Edwards, and he will be looking for answers as to why the German intelligence tried to kill them.
  • Tal will be making her next move alone. With Perash dead, her mission to bring the bearings to Munich, to Tal, is bust, but Tal is bound to learn something from the Shepherd's laptop.
Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 as the series nears its end.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications