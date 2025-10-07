The Tragedy of Tricia Todd on ID - Who was the killer of Tricia Todd and where is he now?

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd premiered on Investigation Discovery on October 6, 2025. The show discusses about the case of Tricia Todd’s disappearance and subsequent murder.

Ad

Tricia Todd, a 30-year-old hospice nurse and mother, vanished without a trace in April 2016, leaving her family and friends in utter disbelief. The investigation into Tricia Todd’s disappearance led to a shocking revelation. Her ex-husband, Steven Williams was responsible for her death. After initially cooperating with authorities, Williams confessed to killing Todd in May 2016.

His confession came after police searched for him for weeks and did a full probe, during which they found disturbing information. After a plea deal was made, Williams was given 35 years in jail. This made sure that Tricia's body would be found, which gave her family closure.

Ad

Trending

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd also presents the journey of Tricia’s family as they navigated the pain of losing a loved one under such horrific circumstances.

The story behind Tricia Todd’s murder in The Tragedy of Tricia Todd

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd is now streaming on ID (Image via Unsplash)

Tricia Todd’s murder case shocked her family, friends, and the small town of Hobe Sound. Tricia was a dedicated hospice nurse and had a daughter who was 2 years old. Her ex-husband Steven Williams last saw her on April 26, 2016. Williams said that Todd left the rental home they were staying in around 2 am, after spending the night with their daughter.

Ad

The next morning, Todd failed to pick up her daughter, which led to an immediate concern from her family. Her disappearance sent the Martin County Sheriff’s Office into action, sparking a month-long search for the missing mother.

During the investigation, Williams' claims were found to be inconsistent. Williams first cooperated with the cops and even took a polygraph test. But as the study went on, it became clear that his story didn't match up with what was happening.

Ad

His eventual confession in May 2016 revealed the horrifying truth. Williams admitted to killing Todd in an altercation at the rental home. He explained that Todd had fallen during the argument and became unresponsive. Panicking, Williams claimed he drove her to a remote location and left her with food and water.

Read more: 7 murder mystery shows to watch if you loved ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The confession and plea deal

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd is now streaming on ID (Image via Unsplash)

Even though Steven admitted it, the police didn't have enough proof to charge him with murder at first. As the investigation went on, Williams was offered a plea deal in which he would give information about where Todd was in return for a shorter sentence.

Ad

Williams led police to the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, where her body was found in an acid-filled plastic tub. Williams admitted to second-degree murder and was given a prison sentence in return for telling police where Todd's body was found.

Also read: Who is Don Philips? Details about Unsolved Mysteries subject explored

Where is Steven Williams now?

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd is now streaming on ID (Image via Unsplash)

Steven Williams is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder of his ex-wife, Tricia Todd. After Williams confessed, he was given a sentence by a judge in Martin County in October 2016.

Ad

The court said the term was a deal so that Todd's family could get her body back. Williams was taken back to Florida to face the charges. He had been living in North Carolina.

Even though Williams' finding was a step toward justice, many people were still not happy with it, including the police officers who worked on the case. Because the crime was so brutal, others thought the perpetrator deserved a harsher sentence or a different plea deal.

Ad

In any case, the plea deal was the best way for Todd's family to get peace. As Williams continues to serve his time in jail, Tricia Todd's family continues to deal with the loss of their beloved mother and sister.

Read more: 7 true crime dramas similar to Happy Face season 1

The Tragedy of Tricia Todd will be available to stream on Investigation Discovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More