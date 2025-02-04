The Twits: Confirmed list of voice cast so far

The Twits is an upcoming animated comedy film co-produced and directed by Phil Johnston, based on the 1980 novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The Twits will be brought to life in an animated adaptation, capturing the essence of the mischievous and darkly humorous tale.

Mr. and Mrs. Twit are a horrible, evil pair who take pleasure in playing nasty tricks on each other and everyone around them. Their badness shows in how viewers feel for the family of monkeys living with them and the birds they try to net for pies. The story examines themes of justice and revenge with a sharp tongue, joking with a twist of absurdity.

As this animated version takes shape, anticipation builds regarding the voice cast responsible for bringing Roald Dahl's notorious characters to life. They will play a crucial role in ensuring the adaptation remains faithful to Dahl's distinct and expressive narrative style. The list of voice actors is those confirmed so far, as per official sources.

The voice cast of The Twits

Johnny Vegas as Mr. Twit

Johnny Vegas (Image via Getty)

The role of Mr. Twit, the unkempt and vile husband known for his cruel pranks and repugnant beard, is voiced by Johnny Vegas. Johnny Vegas is an English actor, comedian, director and writer. He is known for his husky voice, thick Lancashire accent, angry comedic rants, and use of surreal humor.

In 2013, Vegas voiced Abu the hamster in The Harry Hill Movie, a British musical comedy film. He was a regular panelist on the quiz show QI, having starred in 12 episodes as of 2019. In 2023, Vegas was announced as the director for a new audio series of The Wombles for BBC Radio 4.

Margo Martindale as Mrs. Twist

Margo Martindale (Image via Getty)

Mrs. Twit, equally malicious and known for her cunning tricks, is voiced by Margo Martindale. Margo Martindale is an American actress who has appeared on television, film, and stage. Her performance is expected to draw the sharpness and wickedness that define the character, complementing the dynamic between the two antagonistic spouses.

Martindale is known for her extensive supporting roles in numerous films such as Win Win (2011), August: Osage County (2013), Instant Family (2018), Uncle Frank (2020), and Cocaine Bear (2023).

Additional cast members

Natalie Portman (Image via Getty)

It has also been revealed that well-known Hollywood actresses Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke have been cast in the film. However, their roles and the characters they are voicing have yet to be announced and confirmed.

Emilia Clarke (Image via Getty)

The Twits production and adaptation

In April 2022, following Netflix's acquisition of the Roald Dahl company, it was announced that there would be an animated series based on the book. However, as per reports from TheWrap on April 22, 2022, the series was canceled. Later, it was announced that Netflix would distribute a feature film.

In September 2023, alongside the release of a first-look image of the film, Deadline reported that Phil Johnston was directing the feature, with Meg Favreau co-writing the screenplay. Animation had begun by September 2023, and was reported that Jellyfish Pictures was responsible for the animation.

The animated adaptation of The Twits boasts an impressive voice cast. The combination of expressive voice work and dynamic storytelling is expected to capture the humor, mischief, and moral undertones of the original book. With the range of diverse talent, the adaptation aims to introduce the classic tale to a new generation while maintaining the essence that made The Twits a beloved story for decades.

The Twits is still under development and is slated to release in 2025.

