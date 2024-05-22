The Veil episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Veil episode 6 will be released this Tuesday, May 28, 2024, on Hulu. Given the episode count of the series, the upcoming installment will be the grand finale of the miniseries. Although it has been a no-brainer to figure out whether Adilah was the Djinn of Al Raqqa, it was the penultimate episode that revealed her choices were connected to her past trauma.

Nevertheless, Adilah's past still remains a mystery, and her alliance with the MI6 agent, Imogen Salter, is in question. Both the central characters have forged a good bond despite being strangers and the differences in their motives.

Now, it's all up to the grand finale to reveal whether Adilah helps Imogen locate the ship and save the U.S. from an impending attack that will shake the country’s foundation. Read on to learn more about The Veil episode 6.

When will The Veil episode 6 be released?

As stated above, The Veil episode 6 will be released this Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the grand finale along with the respective time zones.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, May 28, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 28, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 28, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, May 28, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 28, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, May 28, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, May 28, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch The Veil episode 6?

The Veil episode 6 will initially be released on FX on Hulu in the U.S. As the platform is unavailable for the global audience due to geographical restrictions, the series will be available exclusively on Disney+. For the Latin American audience, Star+ is the only platform to include the series in its massive catalog.

A brief recap of The Veil episode 5

Adilah meets Emir, as seen in episode 5 (Image via Hulu)

Episode 5 kicked off from where it left off in the previous installment. While Imogen was in her deep slumber, Adilah sneaked out of the house under the nose of the DGEC and CIA operatives, who were surveilling the house. Adilah's escape plan involved one of Emir’s men arriving at the building as a delivery person, with whom she traded places by switching clothes and gear.

Max and Malik were disappointed after learning that their crew lost their eyes on Adilah. However, the person with whom she switched places was still in the building. The DGEC agents and Imogen tried to pursue the man after he was trying to make an escape, but despite surrounding him at last, he died after an officer shot him in the chest.

Meanwhile, Adilah met Emir and received the detonator for the bomb on the ship that was headed to the U.S. Adilah requested a safe haven for her and his daughter after accomplishing the mission, which Emir accepted. However, before all that, he wanted her to lure Imogen to her grandfather’s house and kill her there.

Imogen with Malik, as seen in episode 5 (Image via Hulu)

Adilah didn’t want to end Imogen’s life, so she only accepted to bring her to that place so one of Emir’s men would do the job on her behalf.

During a high-level meeting with the upper echelons, Max revealed that the ship carrying a deadly bomb would arrive on the East Coast of the U.S. in two days. Given the clock was ticking and Max was growing restless, he proposed an illegal way to make Adilah talk.

Max decided to kidnap Adilah’s daughter, Yasmine, to use her as leverage, which the other officers were on board with. As Max officially took the case off Imogen’s hands, the latter had to do something to save Yasmine. She decided to hide Adilah’s daughter before Max’s agents would find out about it.

Imogen met Adilah near her grandfather’s house and tried to convince her to do the right thing. After figuring out that there were Emir’s men trying to kill her, Imogen put her gun on Adilah and left the place. Max was devastated after learning that his agents lost Yasmine, too, and Malik was ordered to find out if Imogen was involved.

Imogen and Adilaha in an intense argument, as seen in episode 5 (Image via Hulu)

At some gas station, far away from the city, Imogen told Adilah that she could see her daughter after revealing the name of the ship and its location. An argument ensued between them regarding motherhood, triggering Imogen’s past trauma involving the loss of her daughter.

Adilah told Imogen that they both shared the same pain, but only one of them was capable of confronting their fears.

Imogen almost gave up on Adilah and decided to leave, but something stopped her. After getting out of her car, Imogen told Adilah that she was not a monster but a human being who was suffering, too.

She gave her two choices: to sit in the car, accept the offer to help stop the impending attack or reject the deal.

What to expect from The Veil episode 6?

The Veil episode 6 is titled “The Cottage.” The most-anticipated thing that viewers can expect from the next episode is Adilah’s decision, which will decide if the ship gets located by the operatives.

Adilah’s cooperation with Imogen will also decide her and her daughter’s fate, given that the latter has offered the former safety in England, where she could live her life in peace and start again.

However, it will still be an uphill battle for Imogen to convince Adilah, as the latter’s resolve is also connected to her past trauma, where she sees this terrorist attack as a form of retaliation. The Veil episode 6 is expected to be an enthralling episode, giving the audience an edge-of-the-seat experience, given the stakes are at an all-time high.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Veil episode 6 and all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.