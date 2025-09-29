The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4 ending: What happened to Roberto and Justina?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4, titled La Justicia Fronteriza, aired on September 28, 2025. Following the shocking events at Solaz del Mar, where Justina sacrificed herself to El Alcazar in place of Alba, episode 4 focused on Roberto’s reaction to losing his girlfriend and the compound being attacked by a group of assailants.

However, while Daryl focuses on returning to America by repairing the boat, Carol becomes increasingly involved in the community’s struggles.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4. Readers’ discretion is advised.

From the moment the episode kicked off, Roberto refused to accept that Justina decided to take Alba’s place on her own. So, he demanded answers from Fede but got nothing in return and was left to his own devices after that. Despite his outwardly calm exterior, Fede eventually walks up to Roberto to apologise and tries to explain his own part in matters, but to no avail.

The compound and the boat-yard are then attacked by men in strange headgear, and while the group deals with them, Roberto steals a jeep from the attackers and races off from the compound. He’s presumably left to rescue Justina from El Alcazar in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4.

However, things don’t go according to plan, as when Daryl, Carol, and Antonio follow Roberto's trail, they find his jeep crashed and overturned. Not only that, there are signs that Justina was with him, and all evidence points to a failed rescue attempt, leaving both Roberto’s and Justina’s fates uncertain.

Daryl and co find Roberto’s trail but no sign of him in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4 (Image via AMC+)

While a large crux of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4 concentrated on the compound’s attempt to defend itself from attackers, there was another storyline running parallel. That happened to be Roberto’s reaction after Justina decided to sacrifice herself to El Alcazar, and things only became worse after Fede refused to shed any light on her decision.

However, while he mourned her loss and continued helping Daryl rebuild his boat, Roberto was cooking up something else. This eventually became clear after a group of assailants calling themselves Los Primitivos attacked the boatyard and the compound, but the residents managed to thwart the attack. However, after settling the conflict, Daryl saw Roberto attempting to escape in a jeep and just about stopped one of Fede’s men from killing him.

It was obvious that Roberto was going after Justina, and that led to unexpected consequences as Antonio, his father, was tasked with bringing Roberto back. Carol also decided to join him. Not wanting to see his best friend die, Daryl joined them too. Daryl was also worried that Roberto’s rescue attempt would end badly, and his worries seemed to have come to fruition soon enough.

The trio tracked Roberto’s jeep and discovered it had crashed and overturned with signs of a violent struggle, but no sign of Roberto. Instead, they found Justina’s compass necklace that Roberto had given her and realized that he had managed to get her back. However, something had gone terribly wrong with the rescue and their subsequent escape.

Solaz del Mar faces a new threat and questions about whether El Alcazar has the best intentions for them

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4 (Image via AMC+)

By sacrificing their women to El Alcazar, Solaz del Mar effectively ensured protection for themselves in the form of weapons and assistance when needed. However, when the compound was violently attacked by a group of assailants wearing animal pelts and masks calling themselves Los Primitivos, it became clear that no help was coming from El Alcazar in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4.

Instead, the people inside the compound had to protect themselves, although the weapons provided by El Alcazar did help them thwart the attack. The episode saw Roberto openly questioning their arrangement with El Alcazar, and many in the crowd seemed to nod in agreement as Fede watched on.

However, just as it felt like things had settled and night had fallen, the attackers launched a second wave, kicking things off by catapulting flaming walkers over their walls, creating a brand new threat for them to deal with.

This time, the group suffered a few losses, but they still managed to survive the latest attack, albeit barely. That was yet again thanks to Fede on a machine gun and Daryl on a submachine gun, using the weapons to turn the flaming zombies to nothing more than simple dead bodies.

However, the community’s faith in El Alcazar’s protection seemed to have gone up in the air by the end of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4.

Interested viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 4 on AMC+.

