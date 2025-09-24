7 Best Couples from 'The Walking Dead'

The Walking Dead transformed the entertainment landscape with its premiere in 2010. This zombie apocalypse series displayed to audiences a world where the dead walk among the living. The story follows survivors as they navigate through risky landscapes occupied by walkers. Along the way, characters develop strong bonds and relationships. Love stories emerge even in the darkest times.

Ad

The Walking Dead proves that the human bond remains vital during catastrophic events. The show ran for eleven seasons and created lasting memories for worldwide viewers. Romance becomes a beacon of hope when everything is going in shambles.

The characters find power in each other during their most vulnerable moments. These connections add emotional nuance to the horror elements. The Walking Dead displays how love and bloom even when death surrounds everyone. The couples in this series encounter unique challenges that test their commitment. Their stories remind us that humanity persists despite overwhelming odds.

Ad

Trending

The 7 most loved couples from The Walking Dead

1) Rick Grimes and Michonne

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Michonne and Rick represent one of The Walking Dead's strongest partnerships. Their connection develops slowly over several seasons. Rick leads the group with dedication, while Michonnes brings strength and wisdom.

Ad

She helps him make complicated decisions during difficult times. Their bond develops further through shared experiences and mutual trust. Both characters complement each other well in combat situations.

Michonne often provides the voice of reason when Rick becomes too aggressive. Their romantic connection emerges organically from their strong friendship. The couple encounters several threats together and always protects their family. Rick depends on Michonne's judgment more than anyone else's opinion.

Their love story displays how two strong leaders can work as equals. The Walking Dead portrays their relationship with respect and genuine emotion.

Ad

2) Glenn Rhee and Maggie Greene

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Maggie and Glen create one of the show's most beloved romantic narratives. They meet during the second season when the group arrives at Hershel's farm. Glenn's kind nature immediately attracts Maggie despite their unique backgrounds.

Ad

Their relationship starts with small gestures and develops into deep love. The couple stands by each other through various traumatic events throughout The Walking Dead.

Glenn's vibrant personality balances Maggie's practical approach to survival. They plan for a future together despite the risky world around them. Their wedding episode delivers a rare moment of joy in the series. The couple dreams of having ids and rebuilding civilization together.

Glenn's dedication to Maggie never falters, even during their most disturbing trials. Their love story turns into a symbol of hope for other characters. The Walking Dead utilizes its relationship to display that everyday life can still exist.

Ad

3) Carol Peletier and King Ezekiel

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ezekiel and Carol had an unexpected but wholesome connection in The Walking Dead. In the beginning, Carol appears skeptical of Ezekiel's theatrical personality and royal persona. However, she gradually recognizes his authentic kindness beneath the performance.

Ad

Ezekiel sees past Carol's tough exterior to her vulnerable heart. Their connection develops during Carol's time in the Kingdom community. Both characters have experienced significant losses before finding each other. Carol appreciates Ezekiel's optimistic outlook despite the tough reality they encounter.

He encourages her to open her heart to love again. Their age and life experience create a more intense dynamic. The couple encounters challenges, including Ezekiel's illness and community duties.

Ad

Carol learns to accept happiness after years of survival-oriented living. Ezekiel helps her find laughter and joy in ordinary moments. The Walking Dead displays its relationship as proof that second chances exist.

4) Eugene Porter and Stephanie

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Eugene's romantic journey in The Walking Dead leads him to an unpredictable connection. He finds love through radio communication with a mysterious woman called Stephanie. Their relationship started with a shared interest in science fiction and literature. Eugene finds someone who understands his quirky personality and intellectual nature.

Ad

The couple bonds over their fondness for books and technical discussions. Stephanie appreciates Eugene's brilliance and does not judge his social awkwardness. Their radio conversations provide comfort during dangerous and lonely times.

Eugene travels great distances to encounter Stephanie in person. Their relationship encounters complications involving the Commonwealth community's politics. However, their authentic affection overcomes external obstacles and attempts at manipulation. Eugene finally finds love and acceptance with someone who values his different qualities. The Walking Dead displays that intellectual compatibility can create grounded romantic bonds.

Ad

5) Aaron and Eric

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Eric and Aaron represent essential LGBTQ+ representation in The Walking Dead. Their connection displays that love exists in all forms during the apocalypse. The couple works together as recruiters for the Alexandria Safe-Zone community.

Ad

They risk their lives to look for other survivors and bring them to safety. Eric supports Aaron's dangerous missions despite his own fears and concerns. Their connection demonstrates mutual respect and equality in complicated circumstances. The duo dreams of adopting kids and creating a family together.

They maintain hope for the future while encountering constant threats. Eric's death affects Aaron and changes his character arc. Their relationship proves that love transcends traditional boundaries and expectations. Aaron carries Eric's memory with him throughout the left-out seasons. The Walking Dead honors their relationship as genuine and meaningful to the narrative.

Ad

6) Abraham Ford and Sasha Williams

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Shasha and Abraham develop love for each other during The Walking Dead's middle seasons. Their connection starts while Abraham is still with Rosita Espinosa. Abraham realizes that Shasha understands his military background and warrior mentality. Both characters share similar approaches to survival and combat strategies.

Ad

Sasha appreciates Abraham's direct communication style and protective instincts. Their connection grows mature during risky situations and group conflicts.

Abraham's death motivates Sasha to make drastic decisions regarding revenge. Their relationship demonstrates how fast love can develop in big circumstances. The Walking Dead explores themes of sacrifice and loyalty through its limited romance.

7) Negan and Annie

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Negan's relationship with Annie marks a major character transformation in The Walking Dead. This connection occurs years after his wife Lucille's death from cancer. Annie represents Negan's attempt to form a new life away from chaos. She accepts his dark past while encouraging his good qualities to emerge. Their relationship develops in the Riverbend community during the last season.

Ad

Annie gets pregnant with Negan's child, giving him a new purpose. The couple encounters judgment from others who remember Negan's former actions. Their connections symbolize redemption and the possibility of starting fresh. The Walking Dead utilizes its love story to explore themes of personal growth and forgiveness.

The show proves that genuine love survives in the darkest of times. These seven couples display different aspects of romance and human connection. Their relationship provides meaning and hope during difficult situations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More