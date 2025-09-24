10 wildest episodes from MTV’s ‘Catfish: The TV Show’

Reality TV fans know that Catfish: The TV Show has been on air for a long time. However, it was recently announced that the reality show will not be returning for another season. Based on the film Catfish (2010), the show, which premiered back in 2012, exposes the truths and lies of online dating. The fact that it rallied on for nine seasons and 242 episodes makes it clear that it had a considerable fanbase.

Catfish: The TV Show generated interest among viewers because it presented bizarre but true stories of "hopeful" individuals who wanted to find out the true identity of their online romances. Not only that, the presenters of Catfish: The TV Show, namely Nev Schulman, Max Joseph and Kamie Crawford, also helped hold the viewer's attention with their candid reactions and straightforward approach.

As expected from the premise, Catfish: The TV Show boasts many surprising reveals, but the episodes mentioned on this list are arguably the most shocking ones that fans won't easily forget.

Disclaimer: This list contains the opinions of the writer, and individual opinions may vary.

10 memorable Catfish: The TV Show episodes that left ardent fans wide-eyed and aghast

1) Jen & Skylar: Season 2, Episode 6

Jen's shy demeanor endeared her to the audience (Image via Official Facebook Page)

As compared to many of the other Catfish: The TV Show episodes, this one is on the tamer side because there is no violent outburst or bitter argument, which is quite common for the show. The main reason Jen & Skylar makes this list is because of Skylar's brazen explanation for his "catfishing".

Because of a bullying incident in the past, 18-year-old Jen looked to online dating because she found it easier to connect with people over the internet. She met Skylar on a gaming site, and they instantly hit it off. When the team at Catfish: The TV Show started digging into his identity, they found out that Skylar was actually Bryan, who had been romancing several young women online.

When confronted, Bryan said that he was merely gaining experience in online dating and didn't have any feelings for any of them. Despite the betrayal, Jen held her own and said her piece without losing her cool. In fact, it was the hosts who ended up lecturing Bryan in the end.

2) Mike & Coraline: Season 2, Episode 15

The fact that Mike was catfished by the same woman twice left viewers shocked (Image via MTV YouTube)

In this episode of Catfish: The TV Show, a struggling artist from Pensacola, Florida, named Mike, becomes suspicious of his girlfriend, Caroline, when she refuses to meet him in person. She sends Mike pictures of his workplace, leaves notes on his car and even tells him that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer, which turns out to be false.

Despite the red flags, Mike feels invested in the relationship. When the team from Catfish: The TV Show becomes involved, they discover that Caroline is actually a woman named Heather. What's more surprising is that she had catfished him earlier under the guise of Claire, a fake dating profile that she had created to help a friend who suspected her husband of cheating.

Even though Mike was heartbroken at the time, things did end well for him. During the follow-up, it was revealed that he was able to find someone new and even got married.

3) Antwane & Tony: Season 3, Episode 2

This episode had a surprising twist ending that viewers didn't see coming (Image via Official YouTube)

It is certainly true that Catfish: The TV Show has its fair share of shocking reveals, but this episode didn't only leave the victim confused, but the hosts as well. The team was contacted by Carmen, who wanted them to find out the real identity of the man that her cousin Antwane has been in a relationship with for three years.

The fact that Antwane didn't know what Tony looked like, where he lived, or even his last name, raised red flags for the hosts of Catfish: The TV Show, and so they got to work. But no matter what lead they followed, they were all dead ends.

Just when it looked like the team would come up unsuccessful, Carmen made a shocking revelation. It has been her posing as Tony all along because she wanted to teach Antwane a lesson for body-shaming her in the past. As expected, no one saw this twist coming, especially the team of Catfish: The TV Show, who went on a wild goose chase on Carmen's request.

4) Lucille & Kidd Cole: Season 3, Episode 4

Not all catfishing has to do with love and romance (Image via MTV YouTube)

When people think of catfishing, they automatically think of fake romantic attachments, but many shocking episodes from Catfish: The TV Show have little to do with love and relationships.

Lucille's connection with Kidd Cole was strictly professional. She discovered his music on SoundCloud and thought he was a legit recording artist, but Kidd Cole and his co-manager Miguel, conned her out of a lot of money. Once the team from Catfish: The TV Show started investigating, they found out that Cole has a criminal record for felony and fraud.

During their confrontation, Kidd Cole appeared disinterested, and Nev ended up throwing his phone in the nearby river, which eventually turned into a popular meme. The fact that Cole's legal problems continued even after Catfish: The TV Show made it clear that catfishing Lucille was only the tip of the iceberg.

5) Tiana & James: Season 4, Episode 12

Tiana's friendship also suffered due to the catfishing incident (Image via Official Facebook Page)

This Catfish: The TV Show episode captured the unraveling of a relationship and a friendship at the same time. A 21-year-old woman from North Carolina, Tiana, claimed that she has been in a loving relationship with James for three years. Even though James also resides in North Carolina, they have never met.

When the Catfish: The TV Show team arrives to meet with Tiana in person, they also happen to come across Tiana's friend, Aisha, who wants to be there to support her friend in case things end badly. At first, the hosts of Catfish: The TV Show think that Tiana is being catfished by a white, middle-aged man, but they eventually end up at a mechanic shop about ten minutes from Tiana's house.

It turns out that James is actually Trez, the father of Aisha's baby. The revelation leaves both of them stunned, and Tiana decides not to remain friends with Aisha whom she believes was aware of the con from the very beginning.

6) Kayla & Courtney: Season 5, Episode 10

Viewers are still unsure if Courtney was for real or not (Image via MTV YouTube)

Viewers who are fond of supernatural stories will find this Catfish: The TV Show episode particularly interesting. The team is introduced to Kayla, who has a tragic background. When she was very young, her father, who suffered from mental issues, killed her mother. He eventually committed suicide while imprisoned.

As expected, the team could see that Kayla had suffered plenty, and they wanted to help her. Her case was intriguing to say the least because she had been contacted by a person called Courtney, who claimed to be channeling her dead father's spirit.

Now, the hosts of Catfish: The TV Show aren't necessarily believers, but even they had to admit that Courtney may not be lying because she knew things about Kayla's father that many people wouldn't have known about. Even viewers couldn't figure out whether it was deception or real.

7) Lucas & Many: Season 5, Episode 13

The investigation revealed that the catfish was manipulating multiple victims (Image via Official YouTube)

This episode of Catfish: The TV Show left viewers stumped because the catfish wasn't just baiting one "hopeful" but several of them. Former Playboy model and dancer, Jayme, got in touch with the team of Catfish: The TV Show after her friends sounded the alarm on her Tinder romance. When the hosts started looking into the man, they found out that Jayme wasn't the only one being conned by him.

As the investigations continued, the team heard from multiple victims who shared similar stories to Jayme. Catfish: The TV Show features many spectacular confrontations throughout its run, but this one certainly ranks high on the list because the catfish had to face the wrath of multiple women whom he had brazenly manipulated online.

8) Kristina & Faith: Season 7, Episode 30

Kristina genuinely believed that Faith was her one true love (Image via Official YouTube)

If there is one thing that Catfish: The TV Show knows how to do, it is to keep the viewers invested till the end. Somehow, the team always finds the wackiest cases that make for great television. In this episode of Catfish: The TV Show, Kristina reached out to the team. Even though she was already engaged to a woman named Sami, she feels more drawn to Faith, a woman she had met online.

Kristina was willing to break her relationship with Sami to pursue a life with Faith, a woman she had never met in person. Things get so complicated that Sami calls off the engagement. But the real twist came when it was revealed that Faith is actually Sami. As expected, viewers and the hosts had a hard time believing that Kristina's partner would be willing to go to such lengths to deceive her.

9) Alfred & Adonis: Season 8, Episode 2

The violent confrontation is one of the reasons why fans remember this episode (Image via Official Facebook Page)

For many individuals who appear on Catfish: The TV Show, the confrontation is a means to move on to better relationships and embrace healing, but that doesn't always happen for everyone.

When North Carolina resident Alfred reached out to the team of Catfish: The TV Show, he was beginning to become suspicious of the man he had met online. Even though they were in a relationship, Adonis would never call or agree to interact via video chat.

When the hosts do some digging, they uncover that Adonis is actually Alfred's ex, Antonnio, with whom he had a toxic six-year relationship. Unsurprisingly, the two get into a fight during the confrontation. But viewers were more shocked to learn that even after all this, the two had gotten back together.

10) Paul & Caitea: Season 8, Episode 32

The revelation was both shocking and disturbing (Image via Official Instagram)

This Catfish: The TV Show episode tends to stay with viewers because it boasts so many unexpected revelations. Samantha, who is engaged to Paul, reaches out to the team of Catfish: The TV Show. She feels that Paul hasn't gotten over his first love whom he had met online when he was a teenager.

When the hosts look into the identity of the woman, they discover that Paul was a victim of catfishing. The pictures of Caitea that Paul had received turned out to be of a young woman named Katy. In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that the pictures had been sent to him by Katy's own mother, Martha, who used the pictures without Katy's knowledge.

Viewers and the hosts found it disturbing that a mother would exploit her own daughter for a dating scam. Katy also revealed that her mother had catfished many young boys, and that Paul wasn't a standalone case.

There is no doubt that Catfish: The TV Show will be missed by reality TV fans because it was one of the few shows that featured cathartic confrontations that were satisfying, shocking and entertaining.

