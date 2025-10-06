The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Why did Daryl and Carol split up?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5, titled Limbo, aired on October 5, 2025. It continues the events of episode 4, where Daryl and company find Roberto missing and his car overturned after an accident. Episode 5 kicks off with Daryl, Carol, and Antonio finding Roberto being dangled over a bridge by outlaws, and they just about manage to save him.

However, he proceeds to tell them the truth as to why Justina left Solaz and how Fede was at fault.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5. Readers' discretion is advised.

However, the group eventually realizes that Roberto needs to return to the community to receive treatment for his wounds, but the situation reaches an impasse. Dayl is keen on returning to America, but Carol insists on finding Justina before they leave, even deciding to go on her own.

But Daryl refutes that offer and decides that they should split up, with him going to search for Justina. Meanwhile, Carol will return to the community and continue the story of how the group found Roberto, covering for Daryl's absence by doing what she does best: lying.

She does that to perfection as she straight-up lies to Fede about what happened to Roberto and even convinces him that Daryl has decided to spend extra time fixing up the boat.

Daryl and Carol split up as he goes to search for Justina while she attempts to smooth things over with Fede

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5 (Image via AMC+)

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5, the two main characters find themselves making a critical decision about their priorities.

After some argument between the two, Daryl decides to go alone toward Barcelona in search of Justina, while Carol returns to Solaz with Antonio and the injured Roberto. This split occurs after Roberto tells them what Fede had done to prevent Justina from getting picked by the la ofrenda selection process.

He also reveals that after discovering what Fede had done to her, Justina had threatened to expose Fede’s lies, and he instead sent her to El Alcazar as punishment, not as a voluntary sacrifice. Thus, Carol takes responsibility for managing the situation at Solaz, fabricating a story about bandoleros attacking Roberto to protect their situation.

They do trust Paz with the real story, and by the end of the episode, she decides to take matters into her own hands. But Carol tells Fede that Daryl is working on their boat. He believes her lies until his mother, who is treating Roberto, hands him Justina’s compass necklace and questions what really happened.

That plays tricks on Fede’s mind, and he sends someone to verify whether Daryl is actually at the boat.

Daryl helps a group of lepers get their revenge in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5 (Image via AMC+)

While searching for Justina in the deserts of Spain, Daryl is attacked by desert bandits, who steal his motorcycle. That leaves him stranded in the harsh Spanish wasteland with no transportation or supplies. However, when he stumbles upon a small village of lepers living in isolation, it becomes clear that they share a common enemy in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5.

The people of the village soon tell him that they have been surviving on their own until the same bandits who stole Daryl's bike also took their water supply. Daryl sees an opportunity for both of them to get something and offers to help them. The villagers accept his help immediately, despite looking sceptical.

They do it mainly out of desperation, as they are only around four or five days from dying of dehydration. Together, Daryl and the group attack the desert bandits, who are using a train pulled by walkers to get around, but an excellent plan turns the same walkers against them.

He then attacks the bandit’s leader on his own, strangling Chofo in his bathtub and triumphantly returning the water to the grateful villagers by the end of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5. They offer him some of their water as he leaves to continue on his journey to find Justina, and he gratefully takes it.

Before the episode ends, however, Daryl is surprised by Paz just as he is about to reach Barcelona. After hearing what he is up to from Carol and Antonio, she decides to join him as a tour guide and to help out as they continue the journey together.

Interested viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 5 on AMC+.

