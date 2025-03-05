The White Lotus season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 is slated to release on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Mike White serves as the writer and director of the episode, titled Hide or Seek.

In the third episode of The White Lotus, the guests go through some challenging times as their past catches up with them. Timothy finds himself in a work crisis that threatens to unravel his life. Rick comes close to fulfilling his mission of meeting Jim Hollinger. Belinda approaches Greg with questions about Tanya McQuoid.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3 reads:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations for The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

Greg as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to release at 9 pm ET on March 9, 2025. The show's next installment is titled Hide or Seek. It is written and directed by Mike White.

Below is a release schedule for the upcoming episode based on different time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 9, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 10, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 10, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 10, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 10, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 will premiere on HBO and will drop on Max a few hours later. To watch it online, viewers will need a valid subscription plan to Max. The cost of Max's ad-supported Basic plan is $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. The ad-free Standard plan is priced at $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. The ad-free Premium plan costs $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Max bundles are a popular option among viewers to enjoy content from multiple streaming platforms in a single plan. The Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle provides access to all three platforms for the monthly price of $16.99 (ad-supported version) and $29.99 (ad-free version). Max also has a bundle with Starz, priced at $20.99 per month.

A brief recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 3

The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 follows the third day of the guests' week-long vacation at Thailand's White Lotus hotel.

Timothy's office gets raided by the FBI, and he buckles under the pressure of possibly losing his fortune and going to jail. With no easy way out, he decides to become unreachable for the remainder of the trip so that he can come up with a plan by the time he returns home. He resorts to taking sleeping pills and dozes off for most of the day.

Timothy agrees with Pam's suggestion of going on a digital detox and convinces his family members to hand over their phones and other electronic devices. This way, he can protect himself and his family from the impending doom, at least for a few more days.

Moreover, Rick poses as a film producer and offers Sritala, a former actress, a part in his next project. She gives Rick her address in Bangkok to meet the director and disscuss the project further.

However, Rick's true motive is to meet her husband, Jim Hollinger, who is in Bangkok since suffering a stroke. He makes up his mind to travel to Bangkok the next day, which annoys Chelsea.

After getting stoned, Rick takes Chelsea to watch a snake show and impulsively sets the creatures free from their enclosures. She gets bitten by one of the snakes and gets rushed to the hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, Jaclyn and Laurie team up to make fun of Kate's religious and political beliefs, leaving her feeling isolated. At dinner, Belinda walks up to Greg and reminds him about their meeting in Maui, but he denies knowing her.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

As per the preview of The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, the Ratliffs will attend the party on Gary's yatch after getting invited by Chloe in the previous episode. Saxon will try to get laid with Chloe and encourage his younger brother, Lochlan, to lose his virginity. Timothy's mounting work stress may make him addicted to sleeping pills.

Driven by her nagging suspicion, Belinda will search for Greg online and make the shocking discovery about Tanya McQuoid's death and his supposed role in it. Valentin and his guy friends will show Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate around Thailand.

The episode may also showcase Rick visiting Bangkok and offer some clues about his desperation to meet Jim.

