The White Lotus season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 is slated to premiere on March 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episode titled, Full-Moon Party, is written and directed by the show’s creator Mike White.

The last episode depicted the characters going on in their individual journeys, some of which may lead to dead ends. The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 will showcase the second half of the fourth day spent at the popular wellness center and see the characters get into more shenanigans.

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3 is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations for The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 will release at 9 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The fifth episode is titled Full-Moon Party, with Mike White serving as the episode’s writer as well as director.

The region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings is given below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 17, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, March 17, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, March 17, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 will arrive exclusively on HBO and will drop a few hours later on Max.

Max’s subscription plans include the Basic ad-supported plan costing $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. The ad-free plan is available for $16.99 per month and $169.99 per year. Also, the Ultimate ad-free plan comes at a monthly price of $20.99 and yearly price of $209.99.

Furthermore, Max offers cost-effective Bundles with Disney+ and Hulu that cost $16.99 per month for the ad-supported version and $29.99 per month for the ad-free version. Additionally, Max also has a bundle with Starz that costs $20.99 per month.

What happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4?

Belinda as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, the Ratliff family attends Chloe and Gary's yacht party along with Chelsea and Rick.

Timothy is still grappling with the financial crisis awaiting him back at home and starts getting hooked on his wife's anti-anxiety pills to relax. He finally speaks to his lawyer and learns that he stands to lose his fortune and face jail time in the money laundering scheme. Desperate, he secretly picks up a gun from Gaitok's cabin and contemplates ending his life.

Piper plans to tell her parents that she will be moving to Thailand after graduation for a year-long program at the meditation center. Rick catches a flight to visit Bangkok to confront his father's killer, Jim Hollinger, despite Chelsea's objections. Belinda finally confirms her suspicions about Greg and is shocked to learn of his supposed involvement in Tanya McQuoid's death.

Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate head to the nearby beach club with Valentin and his male friends for an evening of reckless fun and enjoyment.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 5?

In the preview, Gaitok is seen frantically searching for his lost gun, which is now in Timothy's possession. Timothy's moral dilemma may cause him to take a drastic step and throw his family's future into disarray.

Piper will share her plans to stay at the meditation center in Thailand post graduation, which is bound to upset her mother. Valentin will likely make a move on Laurie and the two may end up having a holiday fling, just as her friends predicted.

After landing in Bangkok, Rick will go looking for Jim. How will he react once he comes face-to-face with his father's killer? Will he get into a murderous rage or walk away a changed man?

Stay tuned for the episode recap of The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 soon after it airs on HBO.

