"There were some good women on it" - Sharon Osbourne talks about her time as a panelist on The Talk

Sharon Osbourne, the British television personality and music manager, recently remembered her time on The Talk as a panelist since the show is about to end its run.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the 71-year-old appeared on the episode of the celebrity family’s podcast The Osbournes. She spoke in praise of her co-hosts, Eve Jihan Jeffers, Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, and Aisha Taylor after her husband Ozzy claimed that the show "was a good memory mostly". She replied:

"Oh yeah, I mean at the beginning it was great with Julie and you know, Sara. And I loved Eve, she was great on the show. We had a good bunch of people. But Sara, Sara was funny as f*ck."

She added:

"And then we had Aisha and she would come up with the word of the day cause her vocabulary was so vast and she would say things and I was like 'What? What does that mean?'. There were some good women on it, very good women."

Other panelists of the talk show included Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Sharon Osbourne reacts to The Talk cancellation years after her exit

Sharon Osbourne has been married to heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne since July 4, 1982. She gained popularity while appearing on The Osbournes, a reality television show that aired on MTV. Sharon was part of the original panelists on The Talk since the show began in 2010. However, she exited the show after 11 years in 2021.

Sharon Osbourne appeared on Tuesday's episode of their family's podcast, The Osbournes, with husband Ozzy, daughter Kelly, and son Jack. During the episode, they discussed the “worst, stupidest, most dumb thing” each of the family members has said publicly.

When Kelly mentioned a story about her appearance in The View, her brother segued the topic to The Talk show. He said, "Speaking of shows such as The View" the CBS show "got canceled. That didn’t take long." Sharon Osbourne replied:

"It took longer than I thought. Even though they were losing money on it, ‘cause the advertising was down because they were losing viewers, they were propping it up."

Sharon Osbourne did not leave the show on a good note back in 2021. However, she and Jack expressed their remorse for the crew who would have to start anew after the 15-season long run. She praised the panelists and added:

"The only good thing is, is that they gave them a good heads up so they've got time to find something. It wasn't like, 'Oh, well, you're not coming back after the summer.' So it's until Christmas I think and then they pull it. But it was way longer than I thought."

In March 2021, CBS announced that Sharon Osbourne would leave The Talk after a heated argument with the show's cohost Sheryl Underwood over the reality star's defense of Piers Morgan.

She supported the broadcaster as he departed Good Morning Britain after alleged racially insensitive remarks. Sharon argued at the time:

"Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No. Because it's his opinion. It's not my opinion ... I support him for his freedom of speech, and he's my friend."

The conversation turned emotional as Underwood, 60, asked the question of what Sharon Osbourne would say to people who feel that she is giving Morgan “validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.” The music manager replied while being on the verge of tears,

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

The Talk is scheduled to end in December after 15 seasons.