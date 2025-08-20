7 Timothy Olyphant movies and shows to watch if you loved him in Alien: Earth

Timothy Olyphant's portrayal of Kirsh in Alien: Earth is widely applauded by fans as his artificial character negotiates a dismantled future where corporate ambition, artificial consciousness, and alien terror clash.

The show, set on a spooky, corporate-run island, features Timothy Olyphant as a mentor to hybrid creatures, striking a balance between moral mystery and dispassionate reasoning. Alien: Earth resonated similarly with viewers attracted to his moral centre, emotional ambiguity, and restrained power in that role.

Just like his role in Alien: Earth, Timothy Olyphant has shown a diverse range of acting skills through other movies and TV shows. His work in the show, Santa Clara Diet, is loved by fans.

There are many other shows and movies that fans can watch if they loved him in Alien: Earth. Below are listed 7 of them.

Deadwood, The Crazies, and 5 other Timothy Olyphant TV shows and movies to watch if you loved him in Alien: Earth

1) Full Circle (Miniseries, 2023)

Full Circle (Image via Prime Video)

Timothy Olyphant plays Derek Browne in this ensemble thriller, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and has an emotional core set against a backdrop of a connected kidnapping mystery.

He stars in a sympathetic character, with Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz, that is similar to Kirsh's observer role in Alien: Earth. The audience appreciated Olyphant's subtly powerful grounding performance, the clever structure, and the emotional control.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) The Crazies (2010)

The Crazies (image via Prime Video)

Adapted from the 1973 film of the same name, The Crazies is directed by Breck Eisner. Timothy Olyphant plays Sheriff David Dutton, who is in charge of a small town's response to a fatal infection in this outbreak-based thriller.

Similar to Kirsh's quiet character in Alien: Earth in the face of an alien threat, he portrays calm resilience in the face of societal collapse, costarring Radha Mitchell. In the chaotic plot, audiences reacted positively to his realistic portrayal.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film was a hit among viewers. In the film, Timothy Olyphant plays the brief part of actor James Stacy, interacting with a shifting film landscape in the 1969 Los Angeles setting.

He co-stars with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. His authenticity and realism, even in a minor way, are reminiscent of Kirsh's casual demeanour in Alien: Earth. His restrained charisma gives large ensemble narratives texture, according to audiences.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime

4) Santa Clarita Diet (2017- 2019)

Santa Clarita Diet (Image via Netflix)

Drew Barrymore portrays a zombie housewife, and Timothy Olyphant plays a suburban real estate agent who is married to her. His calm demeanour in the face of bizarre events in Alien: Earth is reflected in the show after his wife tries to fit in her new world.

The curiosity Olyphant displays in Alien: Earth appears in his humorous delivery. In the same way that his character Kirsh brings cool logic to alien chaos, fans adored his dry humour, which pitted the straight man in Santa Clara Diet.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Deadwood: The Movie (2019)

Deadwood: The Movie (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Daniel Minahan, the film was a continuation arc of the hit TV series of the same name. Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, and Molly Parker return as Sheriff Bullock.

Olyphant's role in Deadwood: The Movie is regarded by both reviewers and audiences as the highest point. Echoing Alien: Earth's focus on legacy and human-machine continuity, the film provides closure and reflection.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

6) Rango (2011)

Rango (Image via Prime Video)

Rango must rank among the most bizarre animated films released recently. It's a distinctive interpretation of the Western genre that pays respect to traditional Western clichés while employing odd animation.

Timothy Olyphant, who plays a character simply known as The Spirit of the West, is featured here in a voice role, just like the rest of the cast. Although Olyphant's voice acting in Rango is brief, it is memorable, exactly like his stint in the FX show, which allows his character to shine among many.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

7) Deadwood (TV Series, 2004–2006)

Deadwood (Image via Prime Video)

David Milch's Deadwood is probably one of Timothy Olyphant's widely popular works. He plays Sheriff Seth Bullock, who must maintain order in the chaotic gold rush town of Deadwood. John Hawkes, Molly Parker, and Ian McShane are among the cast members.

His portrayal of Kirsh, the artificial mentor in Alien: Earth, possesses the same clarity and responsibilities that he uses to anchor the story with measured calm and moral resolve. Bullock's resilience in the face of adversity and his subtle leadership style are still loved by viewers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Other Timothy Olyphant TV shows and movies to watch include Live Free or Die Hard, Scream 2, and High Life.

