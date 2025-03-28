“To watch their relationship grow has been really fun”- Doctor Odyssey star comments on Tristan and Avery’s Relationship

The medical drama Doctor Odyssey started broadcasting on ABC on September 26, 2024. Dr. Max Bankman, portrayed by Joshua Jackson, joins the medical team on the show alongside Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan, played by Phillipa Soo, and Nurse Tristan Silva, played by Sean Teale. Together, they navigate unique medical crises while managing personal relationships at sea.

Doctor Odyssey shows a complex romantic connection between the characters Max, Avery, and Tristan. The relationship between Avery and her coworkers grew more complex when she got pregnant, with uncertainty surrounding the paternity.

Both Max and Tristan expressed their desire to support her. In an interview with TV Insider on March 26, 2025, Phillipia So talked about the evolving relationship between Avery and Tristan. She said:

"There is a love there, and seeing them grapple with all of the conflicts together has been not only just a joy to make and shoot but also to watch their relationship grow has been really fun."

Phillipa Soo's perspective on Tristan and Avery’s relationship in Doctor Odyssey

Phillipa Soo reveals her perspectives on the gradual changes in the relationships between her character and colleagues, Dr. Max Bankman and Nurse Tristan Silva.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 25, 2025, Soo reacted with surprise when she saw the show handle romance this way, noting that:

"It felt modern and complicated in a very sort of human way."

Soo showed keen interest in the way the television show handled its throuple storyline. She added:

"We've never seen it on television before in this way and in this particular arrangement in this particular genre. I'm fascinated by it."

Soo acknowledged her surprise and gratitude for the opportunity to show how women think about unplanned pregnancies on screens. She wanted to show how a woman talks to herself about what choices she wants to make about her own body.

In an interview with TV Insider on March 26, 2025, Soo Soo explained how both Avery and Tristan have transformed their relationship. She said:

"Their relationship continues to develop and grow and ebb and flow, and actually, I think it’s quite beautiful."

According to Soo, the series showcases the characters in an array of relationship dynamics among the three of them. All characters know about their imperfections while striving to be true versions of themselves in each others' lives.

The relationship of Tristan and Avery throughout Doctor Odyssey

In the ABC medical drama Doctor Odyssey, the relationship between Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan and Nurse Tristan Silva develops across several episodes. Below is an episode-wise overview:

In Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 1, Pilot, Dr. Max Bankman met Nurse Practitioner Avery Morgan and Nurse Tristan Silva, who work at The Odyssey, a luxury cruise ship. Tristan revealed his love for Avery to Max.

In episode 2, Singles Week, on The Odyssey, the crew maintained control over passenger social activities. Tristan and a passenger, Kelly, nearly engaged in a romantic encounter before Kelly collapsed. Avery discovered that Kelly's collapse was due to medication. Later, Tristan kissed Avery, which Max witnessed.

In episode 4, Wellness Week, Tristan started a new relationship, which made Avery noticeably uncomfortable. The ship received many sick patients when it added wellness activities to its schedule.

In episode 6, I Always Cry at Weddings, a wealthy family chartered The Odyssey for a wedding cruise. During this event, Avery, Tristan, and Max engaged in a consensual intimate encounter.

In episode 8, Quackers, Avery discovered she was pregnant but was uncertain whether Tristan or Max was the father. Both men expressed their willingness to support her.

In episode 10, Rumor Willis, when medical emergencies struck the ship, Avery and Tristan developed a stronger bond, which reignited their romantic involvement.

In episode 11, Casino Week, Athena Grant from series 9-1-1 advised Avery on pregnancy matters. The professional advice helped Avery to keep her baby.

In episode 12, Sophisticated Ladies, the show depicted Tristan's efforts to prove his dedication to both Avery and her baby during her pregnancy.

Catch new episodes of Doctor Odyssey every Thursday on ABC at 9 pm ET to learn more about Tristan and Avery's Relationship.

