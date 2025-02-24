Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, February 24, 2025

Jeopardy! is ready to kickstart its second week of the Invitational Tournament, which is now moving on to a new and different phase. This week's first game features two of the most iconic contestants in the show's recent history, and it should come as no big surprise if this episode becomes the most exciting one in the Invitational Tournament. So far, things have been as good as one could expect.

In the upcoming round, the iconic Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, will face off against Avi Gupta, a law student originally from Portland, Oregon, and the potentially dangerous opponent, Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia. While the other two contestants are nowhere near Amy Schneider's record in Jeopardy!, no contestant should be underestimated.

Jeopardy! started in the 1960s but remains relevant, which stems from its offbeat format that keeps things sufficiently interesting. It is also one of the rare long-running shows that continues to grow in stature. This longevity can be attributed to the game show's final round.

The final round of Jeopardy! is one of its most exciting elements. Apart from a series of challenges for contestants, it allows viewers to participate from the comfort of their homes. Viewers can participate by predicting the answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. This segment remains a common practice for fans of the show.

However, as it is always a challenging task to decipher, the answer to the final question and more details about the upcoming round will be provided in the section below.

February 24, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for this round reads:

"Enlisting in the Army in 1917, he was sent to Camp Sheridan in Montgomery, where he met the woman who would become his wife."

This question is from the category "American Authors." This category is one of the most exciting topics and one that keeps coming into the show.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, February 24, 2025

The following is the clue and solution to the final round's question.

Clue: Enlisting in the Army in 1917, he was sent to Camp Sheridan in Montgomery, where he met the woman who would become his wife.

Solution: F. Scott Fitzgerald.

After suffering a heartbreak, famed author F. Scott Fitzgerald left Princeton University and enlisted in the United States Army. In Camp Sheridan in Montgomery, he met Zelda Sayre, who went on to become his wife.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, February 24, 2025

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of the game show.

