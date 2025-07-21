Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, July 21, 2025

Season 41 of Jeopardy! is back tonight, with an all-new episode, featuring super-champion Scott Ricardi. Scott has won 12 games so far, which is the longest streak this season.Scott's performance has earned him a place in the Top 20 all-time winnings for regular-season shows. He will be joined this week by Anna Ciamporcero and Jeff Hague, but most fans of the show are waiting in anticipation to see whether the champion's winning streak continues.Jeopardy! has been entertaining fans since the 1960s with its unique and fun format. It combines trivia and knowledge with the correct amount of flair to keep fans hooked for decades.The show contains three rounds, with the final round having one question for the contestants as well as the audience. The question or clue is revealed to the audience ahead of airing, which is an integral part of what makes the show so popular.Follow along to see the complete breakdown of today's Final Jeopardy! clue and its solution.July 21, 2025, Monday: Today’s final Jeopardy! questionThe final round question for the episode of the show airing on Monday, July 21, 2025, is&quot;A 17th-century English translation of the Aeneid rhymes &quot;My soul remains&quot; and &quot;perpetual pains&quot; with this 2-word place.&quot;This question falls under the category of Mythological Places. Although the solution is one that is known to most people, the complexity of the clue might make it difficult to solve, as it requires not only a knowledge of mythology but also literary history. For those who might be confused by the clue, the solution and how we get to it are provided in the next section.Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, July 21, 2025The clue and solution for today's final question are provided below.Clue: A 17th-century English translation of the Aeneid rhymes &quot;My soul remains&quot; and &quot;perpetual pains&quot; with this 2-word phrase.Solution: What are Elysian Plains?The Aeneid, penned in Latin by Virgil in the 19th century BCE, is a Roman epic. It outlines the journey of the Trojan hero Aeneas from Troy and the end of the Greek dynasty to the founding of Rome. In a 17th-century translation of the original text to English by John Dryden, the author embodies Aeneas' grief and yearning for a peaceful afterlife in a couplet, which rhymes the mentioned phrases with the Elysian Fields or Elysian Plains of the Underworld, where virtuous people spend their afterlives in peace and harmony.Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, July 21, 2025Scott Ricardi (image via jeopardy.com)In the opening episode of the week, we see returning champion Scott Ricardi, who is on a winning streak. He has won 12 games so far, which is the highest this season, with winnings of a whopping $312,501. He is a mechanical engineer hailing from Somerville, New Jersey, and is very close to entering Jeopardy!'s 'Leaderboard of Legends.'Ricardi will be joined in this episode by Anna Ciamporcero, who is a stay-at-home mom from Ridgefield, Connecticut. However, Anna has prior experience in the field of entertainment and has worked in creative direction and media strategy in projects for HBO Max, Hulu, Roku, etc., which might make her a formidable opponent.The final contestant tonight is Carmel, Indiana's Jeff Hague, who has been a firefighter by profession for the past 20 years and holds a master's degree in public administration.Tune into tonight's episode of Jeopardy! on ABC to see whether Scott Ricardi can continue his winning streak and consolidate his position as a legend of the game.