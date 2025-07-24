Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! will be game 229 of season 41. What started as a relatively slow season has suddenly renewed the interest of all viewers as Scott Ricardi of New Jersey continues the season's longest winning streak.Ricardi won his 15th game in a row to enter the Leaderboard of Legends on July 23, 2025. With winnings of $430,910, he is currently ranked at number 8 on the Top 10 Highest Winnings in Regular-Season Play, knocking Matt Jackson off the list. He must exceed Jason Zuffranieri's $532,496 to move up a position on the list.Fans are waiting in anticipation to see whether Ricardi can win his 16th game in a row, which will tie him with Ryan Long for the highest number of consecutive wins, earning him a Top 10 position in that category as well.Jeopardy! is a beloved trivia-based game show, and its decades-long run attests to its popularity among audiences. The format of the show, where all answers must be given in the form of a question, remains unique to this day.The final round is a favorite among viewers as it gives them a chance to participate in the show along with the contestants. The clue to the final question is revealed to audiences ahead of time.The clue for today's Final Jeopardy! is provided in the following sections along with its solution.July 24, 2025, Thursday: Today's final Jeopardy! questionThe question posed in the last round in today's episode of the show is:&quot;A version of this theoretical economic process was &quot;horse and sparrow&quot;; if you fed the horse enough oats, the sparrows fed afterwards.&quot;The final question today belonged to the category Theories. This category can often be quite daunting for the participants since it requires theoretical knowledge of a vast variety of subjects. Jeopardy! final solution: Thursday, July 24, 2025The clue for today's final round, along with the solution, is as follows:Clue: A version of this theoretical economic process was &quot;horse and sparrow&quot;; if you fed the horse enough oats, the sparrows fed afterwards.Solution: What is trickle-down economics?Trickle-down economics, which is often known as the horse-and-sparrow theory, points towards policies and practices that favor the upper echelons of society under the belief that it will eventually impact the economy and also benefit the lower classes. This is symbolized by the horse and sparrow metaphor, which implies that if sufficient food is given to a horse, some will be left over for the sparrows to feed on.Jeopardy! contestants today: Thursday, July 24, 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first participant today is the returning super champion Scott Ricardi, who is on a winning streak with 15 games under his belt. An engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, Ricardi made his way into the Leaderboard of Legends after his win on July 23, 2025, with 15-day winnings of $430,910.Ricardi will be joined by Sarah Rubenfeld, an attorney from Houston, Texas, who has degrees in law and taxation from New York University. The final contestant for today's episode is Senay Goitom, who is a software engineer. Goitom originally hails from Madison, Wisconsin, but presently resides in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.Watch today's episode of Jeopardy! on ABC to see whether Scott Ricardi can extend his 15-day winning streak and further consolidate his place as a legend of the game show.